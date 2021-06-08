Notorious killer found dead in prison

Garry Reginald 'Shorty' Dubois was found guilty of killing Barbara McCulkin and her two daughters in 1974.

An investigation will be launched after convicted killer Garry Dubois died in a Queensland prison.

The 74‐year‐old was found in his cell at the Maryborough Correctional Centre about 4.30am on Monday.

Staff and paramedics tried to revive him, but he was declared dead about 5.20am.

Dubois and Vincent O’Dempsey were found guilty of the 1974 murders of Vicki McCulkin and her sister Leanne.

Barbara McCulkin and her daughters Vicki and Leanne.

Garry Reginald 'Shorty' Dubois abducted a mother and her two daughters from their Brisbane home on the night of January 16 and killed them in bushland near Warwick.

He was also convicted of the manslaughter of their mum Barbara, while O’Dempsey was jailed for her murder.

The pair abducted the McCulkins from their Brisbane home on the night of January 16 and killed them in bushland near Warwick.

Their bodies have never been found.

It’s believed Dubois and O’Dempsey killed Ms McCulkin and her daughters over fears she would implicate them in Brisbane’s Whiskey Au Go Go nightclub fire, which killed 15 people in 1973.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said an investigation would be launched into Dubois’ death because it had occurred in custody.

It is unknown how he died.

The murderer’s death came just one week before the inquest into one of Brisbane’s most infamous unsolved cases, where Dubois was due to give evidence.

He and O’Dempsey were two of 41 people scheduled to appear at the inquiry into the Whiskey Au Go Go blaze.

A Coroners Court of Queensland spokesman said the impact of his death on the inquest would need to be considered, however it would not delay its start.

“Mr Dubois was not scheduled to give evidence during the two weeks of sittings commencing 14 June 2021,” he said.

“Further sittings will be scheduled later in 2021.”

An inquest will now also be held in relation to Dubois’ death.

