Nothing to fear: Gallen confident he has Huni’s measure

Paul Gallen declared he has no fear of Justis Huni's power after the Australian heavyweight champion was forced to go the distance for the first time in his professional career.

Huni dominated Christian Tsoye to retain his title, but failed to find the killer knockout blow and settled for a decision, winning by scores of 99-91 twice, and 98-92 after showing a huge gulf in speed and agility against the game challenger.

Gallen was sitting at ringside and will now ramp up his training for their June 16 showdown.

Justis Huni does it easy over 10 rounds against Christian Tsoye. His camp clearly wanted him to get rounds in. Next is Paul Gallen in 3 weeks pic.twitter.com/fkJDpKL4Sd — Jamie Pandaram (@JamiePandaram) May 26, 2021

"He doesn't have that one-punch knockout power," Gallen said. "He landed flush shots and couldn't knock him out. Without doubt, I saw things tonight that I can exploit. The pace I go will be a whole lot faster than what Christian went.

"I've got to get inside and fight, Christian didn't make it dirty enough.

"If I get through the first five, six rounds I know I can catch him and knock him out."

But Huni fired back: "He said he's going to bring a little bit more pressure, that just means he's going to walk on to more punches."

Huni (4-0, 3KO) will head to the Tokyo Olympics after the Gallen bout seeking Australia's first boxing gold medal.

Huni's father and trainer Rocky said he wanted his boy to get rounds in instead of scoring an early knockout.

"Right now our target is the Olympics and to win that gold," Rocky Huni said. "I want to make sure he keeps that amateur style.

"What I wanted out of this fight was the rounds. It's hard to get rounds in sparring. I needed him to get rounds under pressure, under the lights."

Gallen, commentating the fight Fox Sports, witnessed up close the sizzling speed of this 22-year-old hailed by many as Australia's best heavyweight prospect in history.

Tsoye (5-4-2, 4KO) didn't see much of Huni's punches coming, but it was clear to the 40 specially invited guests sitting ringside at Sydney's International Convention Centre who were grateful they weren't on the receiving end.

Huni's lightning fast jabs constantly rocked Tsoye's head back, but most impressive was his ability to slip the overhand right and thump Tsoye's body.

By the fifth, Huni was strutting around the ring with his hands down, shooting from the hip and landing at will on the hapless Tsoye.

During a break in the sixth round, Rocky said: "Justis, we need the rounds, take it easy on him".

Huni obliged, treating the rest of the bout as a virtual sparring session, although his inability to land a killer knockout blow will ensure questions linger about his potential to hurt the biggest and baddest in the division.

In the only other bout of the evening, Isaac Hardman (10-0, 8KO) stopped Robert Berridge (30-8-1, 22KO) in the eighth and final round of their middleweight clash, before asking coach Blair Studley to be best man at his upcoming wedding.

Having busted Berridge's face with peppering shots in the middle rounds - Hardman had dropped Berridge with an overhand right at the end of the third round - he went to the body in the final round and dropped his Kiwi rival early.

Berridge finally rose, sighed heavily and continued battling, but Hardman was a shark chasing prey. Another hook to the body dropped Berridge and referee Les Fear stopped the contest 97 seconds in.

After being awarded victory, Hardman, while being interviewed by Fox Sports, announced he'd just got engaged and then turned to Studley.

"You've been beside me for every battle I've had, I'd like you to be my best man."

Studley accepted.

He later said: "Isaac was sleeping in his car outside my gym when I first saw him, he'd watch the other fighters come in and train, I asked him if he wanted a job and he's been with me for six years.

"He lost his father when he was young, so I've been kind of like a father-figure to him and I'm very proud."

Berridge's previous bout was in December 2018 and while he came in well-conditioned, he lacked bounce and timing.

Studley said he'd advised Hardman not to go to Berridge's body until the seventh round because the Kiwi was trying to lure him in for the overhand left.

Originally published as Nothing to fear: Gallen confident he has Huni's measure