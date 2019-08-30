Nothing sinister about kooka's run-in with excavator

A KOOKABURRA'S close encounter with an excavator near Ipswich has gone viral, with thousands watching the bird's antics on Facebook.

Aaron Degenhardt, who shared the video, was working on a dam at Fernvale, when the bird perched on the machine's bucket.

Mr Degenhardt explained it was swooping down to grab worms and grubs exposed by each scoop of earth.

"After having a feed, he'd head back and wait for the next round," Degenhardt said.

There were also hundreds of shares and comments on the post, some of which weren't swayed by his explanation of the bird's behaviour.

"Your digging up his home," Andy John Clyde Hinschen said. "Yes, clearly he was defending his territory," Alyson Christensen said.

"It's a sign," Elizabeth Scott added. "Go away and leave my habitat alone."

"He don't want his trees knocked down," Kerry Farr said.

Others were concerned that the close-encounter showed the desperate state of wildlife with no rain about

"They're all hungry, no worms or insects," Adele Davis said.

Despite Degenhardt's assurances that the bird was in good health, many wanted to believe otherwise.

So it was left to other commentators to come to his defence.

"The bird's having a feed of what the digger had dug up," Bob Black said. "I have had kookaburras do the same with loading mulch, they're smart and know their way around machinery when a feed is dug up."

Garry Bodsworth had had a similar experience.

"It's the same when I split firewood," Bodsworth said. "As soon as they hear the axe, they show up and swoop in as soon as they saw a grub."

And Jude Van Vlerken pointed out that it wasn't just kookaburras.

"My dad used to feed a butcher bird with the worms he dug up, the bird eventually got the idea to watch the shovel."

Robert Kettleton also recalled an experience with butcher birds.

"Years ago I was on a job. Plenty of tall grass, as we disturbed it mice would run out, waiting were about a half dozen butcher birds, after a few hours they were that full they could hardly fly. Didn't turn up next day, wonder why."

To try and draw a line under the row, Queensland Times asked Birds Queensland if they could shed some light on what the bird's behaviour.

And according to David Niland it's good news.

"There would be little doubt that the kookaburra had found a very profitable technique for getting a good feed," Niland said.

"They are quite adaptable to new food opportunities as many people will have found out at public barbecues.

"My own experience with losing a sausage only centimetres from my mouth, and also being accompanied by one in the back yard when burying some scraps near my compost heap supports this.

"And certainly not a territorial matter as the bird was clearly trying to focus on the ground below," Niland said.