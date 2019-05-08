Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Nothing off limits for thieves plaguing region

Meg Bolton
by
8th May 2019 2:59 PM

LOCK up or you'll you could lose it, that's the advice Laidley Police Station officer in charge Senior Sergeant Regan Draheim is giving locals after a string of theft has plagued the region.

In just one week, two construction vehicles were broken into in the Summerholm area.

During the act, criminals got away with fuel, a battery and a trailer.

Just a stone's throw away, two other vehicles were stolen, including a blue Holden utility from Laidley on May 4.

The other vehicle was a white Holden Rodeo utility stolen from the Glenore Grove area.

"In both cases it appears that the offenders have stolen the keys prior to stealing the vehicles," Snr Sgt Draheim said.

Two stealing offences were also reported in Laidley and Hatton Vale area with a quantity of food items and a lawn mower stolen.

In Laidley Heights, a burglary was reported but no property was taken.

"I encourage members of the public to report any suspicious activity and to provide police with any information they think might be useful to solving crimes," Snr Sgt Draheim said.

Contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Policelink on 131 444.

crime stoppers glenore grove hatton vale laidley police lockyer valley regan draheim summerholm
Gatton Star

Top Stories

    'Fantasy land': New facilities spur creativity

    premium_icon 'Fantasy land': New facilities spur creativity

    News The enormous new facility that took 12 months to build will cater for all 500 of the school's Year 7-12s.

    • 8th May 2019 4:59 PM
    Jobs go as million dollar tax bill closes 14 salons

    premium_icon Jobs go as million dollar tax bill closes 14 salons

    News More than 70 employees face an uncertain future

    'Hoon gang' more focused on merchandise than burnouts

    premium_icon 'Hoon gang' more focused on merchandise than burnouts

    Motoring The alleged 2000-member 'hoon gang' appeared on TV earlier this week

    Sounds of French jazz to fill Studio 188

    premium_icon Sounds of French jazz to fill Studio 188

    News World folk band to return to Ipswich for their second gig