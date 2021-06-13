‘Nothing compares’: Winternats back with a bang

Jake Donnelly from DBS Motorsport at the 2021 Winternationals on Sunday.

THE FEELING of thundering down the dragstrip at Willowbank Raceway at ridiculous speeds of more than 400 km/h is unexplainable.

Trying to put it into words would be doing it a disservice, according to driver Jake Donnelly.

His team, DBS Motorsport out of Tamborine, has spent several long weeks preparing for their first ever Winternationals.

DonRic Motorsport team.

The largest drag race event outside of North America was expected to bring about 30,000 people through the gates across the four-day event.

The raceway’s hardworking team will soon confirm final attendance numbers but they will have been pleased with the crowds and the buzz in the air with fantastic weather across the weekend.

More than 350 teams vied for glory at the 2021 iteration after COVID-19 forced the cancellation of last year’s event.

In 2019 there were more than 500 but travel restrictions have forced some international and interstate competitors to miss out.

Starting out in the Junior Dragsters 15 years ago, Mr Donnelly has worked his way through the categories to now compete in the Pro Alcohol class.

The “thrill” while being in control of the dragster is like nothing else.

“We went 5.46 (seconds) at 262 miles an hour (421 km/h) on our first qualifying pass,” he said.

Winternationals 2021 on Sunday, June 13.

“It’s the fastest thing you’ve ever been in and times it by 100. Nothing compares. If you could put it into words it still wouldn’t do it justice.”



The pandemic has wreaked havoc with competitions over the past year and Mr Donnelly said it was great to race in front of a big crowd once again; the largest at Willowbank in two years.

“It’s phenomenal,” he said.

“The atmosphere is great. I haven’t seen this many people here in a long time.

“Pretty well last year I didn’t race from January 2 until May (this year). We’ve done a lot of local rounds with other cars.

DBS Motorsport.

“On a national scale this is our second rate meet since COVID. The season has been extended from 2019 to 2021 so it’s been a really long season.”



Rick Chilton of DonRic Motorsport from Canberra said it was good to be back at Willowbank for his sixth Winternationals.

The veteran driver was competing in the Pro Stock category and credited the work of his team, made up of his wife, son, daughter and friends, for getting his car ready.

He has been driving in drag race events on and off since 1979.

Winternationals 2021.

“It’s a Wayne Daley car,” he said.

“It’s gone pretty well. It’s a new car so we’re only just getting it prepared and getting used to it.

“You can’t do it without a team. It’s physically impossible.



“My fastest (time) is 6.99 seconds at 196 miles an hour (315 km/h). It does nought to 100 km/h in about one second.

“It’s good to see the crowds back. The track really needs the crowd. The weather has been great.”

Driver Greg Ward (second from left) has competed at Willowbank Raceway since the early 2000s.

Driver Greg Ward from the Gold Coast was lucky to walk away unharmed after a spectacular crash at the 2015 Winternationals.

He crashed his dragster into the right hand side wall and then the left, rolling onto his roof and then back onto his wheels from one side of the track to the other.

“Dad has been racing here since the early 2000s,” son Rowan said.

Winternationals 2021.

“We haven’t seen crowds like this in a long time. It’s been a really big field (in the Supercharged Outlaws) with 25-odd cars. We’re happy with how the track is doing.

“I’ve been involved as soon as I could come to the track pretty much. Started off in Junior Drags myself and have my own car now trying to sort out.”



