Nothing can stop Oberle's Australian Champs charge

Should Ipswich's Chase Oberle ascend to the national title next week it will be an incredible achievement.

The St Augustine's College year six student will contest the biggest tournament of his life on one leg after rupturing his ACL while scoring a goal playing soccer recently. But nothing was going to stop the resilient sportsman from taking his spot in the Queensland outfit.

Intent on lining up, surgeons postponed a knee reconstruction to make it possible. Resigned to crutches, a knee brace will enable him to round the course and he is hopeful of making it through unhindered. At its conclusion, he will go under the knife.

The months it will take Oberle to recover from the operation mean he will not be able to join Queensland teammate Caleb Marschke in the Greg Norman Junior Masters at the Gold Coast in December.

To enter the prestigious tournament junior Golf Queensland members must qualify to receive an invitation by winning the best gross in their age division at an open qualifying event held across the state throughout the year.

Oberle will instead head to the Presidents Cup in Melbourne to catch a glimpse of Tiger Woods in action. It will not be the first time he has witnessed one of his idols on the greens. In 2016, he was lucky enough to meet his favourite golfer Jordan Spieth at the Australian Open in Sydney.

Meeting his hero was an unforgettable thrill for Oberle who is hellbent on rising to the sport's elite professional ranks. Marschke too aims to crack the big time.

Golf is an individual pursuit. The opportunity to improve and challenge themselves attracts both to the game and it has become a seven-day-a-week obsession.

"They have got the golf bug,” Damian Marschke said.

"Once you've got it, you can't get rid of it.”