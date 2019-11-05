Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ipswich's Chase Oberle and Caleb Marschke dream of playing professionally.
Ipswich's Chase Oberle and Caleb Marschke dream of playing professionally. Cordell Richardson
Golf

Nothing can stop Oberle's Australian Champs charge

Tom Bushnell
by
5th Nov 2019 5:06 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Should Ipswich's Chase Oberle ascend to the national title next week it will be an incredible achievement.

The St Augustine's College year six student will contest the biggest tournament of his life on one leg after rupturing his ACL while scoring a goal playing soccer recently. But nothing was going to stop the resilient sportsman from taking his spot in the Queensland outfit.

Intent on lining up, surgeons postponed a knee reconstruction to make it possible. Resigned to crutches, a knee brace will enable him to round the course and he is hopeful of making it through unhindered. At its conclusion, he will go under the knife.

The months it will take Oberle to recover from the operation mean he will not be able to join Queensland teammate Caleb Marschke in the Greg Norman Junior Masters at the Gold Coast in December.

To enter the prestigious tournament junior Golf Queensland members must qualify to receive an invitation by winning the best gross in their age division at an open qualifying event held across the state throughout the year.

Oberle will instead head to the Presidents Cup in Melbourne to catch a glimpse of Tiger Woods in action. It will not be the first time he has witnessed one of his idols on the greens. In 2016, he was lucky enough to meet his favourite golfer Jordan Spieth at the Australian Open in Sydney.

Meeting his hero was an unforgettable thrill for Oberle who is hellbent on rising to the sport's elite professional ranks. Marschke too aims to crack the big time.

Golf is an individual pursuit. The opportunity to improve and challenge themselves attracts both to the game and it has become a seven-day-a-week obsession.

"They have got the golf bug,” Damian Marschke said.

"Once you've got it, you can't get rid of it.”

golf sport
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bush fire breaks out after car burns

        Bush fire breaks out after car burns

        News A WATCH and Act warning has been issued for the Lake Manchester area this afternoon, after a car fire spread into bushland.

        • 5th Nov 2019 4:17 PM
        Ipswich charity for homeless has 2500 reasons to smile

        premium_icon Ipswich charity for homeless has 2500 reasons to smile

        News Local charity Rosies helps others who are down on their luck.

        • 5th Nov 2019 4:00 PM
        REVEALED: Crime map shows Somerset hot spots

        premium_icon REVEALED: Crime map shows Somerset hot spots

        News Full breakdown of 1648 offences in the Somerset region.

        UPDATE: Team en route to fix lines, highway still closed

        premium_icon UPDATE: Team en route to fix lines, highway still closed

        News Traffic on the Warrego Highway is at a standstill in both directions.