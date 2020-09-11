‘Nothing but shame’: Drunk lashes out at four cops

A MAN who assaulted four police officers while drunk has told of his shame at realising he had lashed out at those who were only trying to help him.

Gai Barach, 26, pleaded guilty to a series of charges at Ipswich Magistrates Court relating to two separate incidents, including his drunken assaults on police and a car crash which he tried to flee.

His bad behaviour will result in Barach having to do 160 hours of unpaid community service.

Barach, 26, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to four charges of assaulting police officers while adversely affected by alcohol in a public place on March 25 at Redbank Plains; two charges of driving UIL on May 10 and June 23; obstructing a police officer; public nuisance; driving when licence suspended; failing to comply with duties of a driver involved in a crash at Goodna on June 23; drink driving; and failing to provide a breath/blood specimen for analysis.

Gai Barach leaves court after pleading guilty to assaulting police and drink driving offences.

Police prosecutor Ricky Tsoi said Barach had one previous offence of serious violence, for which he was sentenced by Brisbane District Court in 2014 to a five-year jail term.

Mr Tsoi said the crash happened at Goodna at 5.40pm on June 23, with police seeing the white Triton ute being reversed back from a tree on a footpath not far from the local Police Beat.

Barach appeared intoxicated and left the ute on the road. The court heard he refused to be breath tested.

Defence lawyer Bill Leather said he went through police CCTV footage of the police assaults with Barach, who did not understand why he behaved so appallingly when he knew the officers were only trying to help him.

Mr Leather said his previous offence of violence involved use of a hammer and the offences before the court "not of the same nature".

"It is a drunken incident. He says he was affected by the death of his sister and drinking. He lost his parents following their arrival in Australia," Mr Leather said.

Mr Leather said the assaults included Barach using an open hand to strike the officers.

"His wife now does all the driving. He tells me openly that he has got nothing but shame for his behaviour," Mr Leather said.

Magistrate Donna MacCallum said the assaults involved Barach hitting one officer in her throat, and another in his chin and mouth. One was pushed and a fourth kicked in his lower stomach.

Barach was sentenced to 12 months' jail on each of the four police assaults, and to lesser penalties on other charges. He received immediate parole, and must complete the 40-hour community service orders imposed on each of the four assault charges.

Barach was disqualified from driving for two years, along with three more cumulative disqualification periods of six months each. His fines totalled $800.