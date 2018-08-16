Nothing average about Ipswich's highs and lows today

IPSWICH is set to shiver through another cold morning, but things will warm up very quickly.

The Bureau of Meteorology's latest forecast is for a top of 30C today - more than 7C above the long-term August average.

That will follow from a morning minimum of just 4C, which is actually 2C below the average for this time of year.

The days will stay warm heading into the weekend, before cooling slightly on Monday, when a relatively mild top of 23C is forecast.

Next Tuesday is shaping up as a frosty start, with the Bureau at this stage forecasting a minimum of minus 1C.