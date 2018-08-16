Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Weather

Nothing average about Ipswich's highs and lows today

16th Aug 2018 12:00 AM

IPSWICH is set to shiver through another cold morning, but things will warm up very quickly.

The Bureau of Meteorology's latest forecast is for a top of 30C today - more than 7C above the long-term August average.

That will follow from a morning minimum of just 4C, which is actually 2C below the average for this time of year.

The days will stay warm heading into the weekend, before cooling slightly on Monday, when a relatively mild top of 23C is forecast.

Next Tuesday is shaping up as a frosty start, with the Bureau at this stage forecasting a minimum of minus 1C.

Related Items

ipswich weather
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    REVEALED: Flights, cash and special treatment inside council

    premium_icon REVEALED: Flights, cash and special treatment inside council

    Council News THE Crime and Corruption Commission identified five cases of inappropriate conduct of an Ipswich councillor or senior executive officer.

    Council-owned entity in talks over city bowling alley

    premium_icon Council-owned entity in talks over city bowling alley

    Council News Ipswich has been starved of a premier bowling alley since 2011

    Why all the fuss about Amberley weather station, Ipswich?

    premium_icon Why all the fuss about Amberley weather station, Ipswich?

    Opinion Ipswich people are constantly deriding its readings

    Local Partners