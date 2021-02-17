Not wearing a helmet on pushbike leads to Laidley drug bust

A Laidley man has been pulled over by police for not wearing a helmet while riding a bike (file image)

A Laidley man has been pulled over by police for not wearing a helmet while riding a bike (file image)

A Laidley man who was initially pulled over by police for not wearing a helmet while riding a bike claims he never swore at them and has video evidence of the interaction.

Still need to activate your free Courier Mail subscription? Click here to find out how.

Martin Charles Moore, 56, was seen riding a pushbike without a helmet in Laidley on December 17 before police stopped him for a chat.

According to police prosecutor sergeant Al Windsor, the interaction didn’t go “particularly well” and the defendant swore at police.

“He was spoken to in relation to his demeanour and warned about public nuisance offences,” sergeant Windsor said.

The sergeant outlined the case in the Gatton Magistrates Court on February 15 and said Moore was arrested for his “continued forementioned fashion”.

Moore was taken into custody and a search of his backpack revealed a bag containing 1.76 grams of cannabis.

“He said he knew it was an offence to have it,” sergeant Windsor said.

Moore was represented by duty lawyer James Ryan, who said his client was “miffed” because he felt was targeted for not wearing a helmet.

Mr Ryan said Moore recorded the interaction with police.

“He told police, and I have seen on his camera as he recorded the interaction himself, that his pushbike helmet had been stolen and in Laidley there’s nowhere locally you can buy a new one,” Mr Ryan said.

“He did accept the fine. The initial interaction there was no swearing, but he was a bit miffed because there were a lot of other people riding around.”

Magistrate Damien Carroll responded that wearing a helmet was for Moore’s own protection.

“He does usually wear a helmet,” Mr Ryan said.

“After that interaction, they’ve walked away and he swore what he thought was under his breath, but it must have been audible to them.”

Mr Ryan said the cannabis did not belong to Moore, and that the Laidley man had found it and put it in his backpack.

“But he did volunteer it as soon as police said they were going to search him,” Mr Ryan said.

Moore pleaded guilty to one charge of committing a public nuisance and once charge of possessing dangerous drugs.

Due to his disability pension, Mr Carroll referred Moore’s $500 fine to SPER.

A conviction was not recorded.

Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

Five ways to get more from your digital subscription