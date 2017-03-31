29°


Ipswich mechanic cleans out entire garage

Helen Spelitis
31st Mar 2017
TOUGH CALL: Midnight Oil Mechanical owner Jake Byrne emptied his workshop on Keogh St at West Ipswich.
TOUGH CALL: Midnight Oil Mechanical owner Jake Byrne emptied his workshop on Keogh St at West Ipswich. Rob Williams

AN IPSWICH mechanic has spent the night wondering what his garage will look like when the rain finally clears out.

West Ipswich, Midnight Oil Mechanical owner Jake Bryne made the decision to empty his entire garage yesterday morning after being warned it would most likely go under.

The block on Keogh St suffered serious flood damage in the 2011 and 2013 floods, however, the latest circumstances are different with heavy rain causing flash flooding.

Regardless he wasn't taking any chances as water coursed over the road.

A line of paint taller than most men marks the water level of the 2013 floods.

At 2pm water was already lapping at the back door.

It's the nearby river Mr Byrne fears; at the end of the street the river was raging, but within its banks.

A small army of friends rushed to Mr Byrne's aid.

Mr Byrne was calm as those friends heaved equipment including motors, tools and hundreds of loose pieces into cars.

"It's flooded before under heavy rainfall and we were told it's likely to go under again," Mr Byrne, who has been running his business out of West Ipswich for just over a year, said.

"I guess I'm pretty calm. We're just working through packing everything up because what else can you do?

"As long as we get the cars out, it will be OK."

More than 20 cars, a number of chassis, dozens of wheels and tyres were among the items packed into friends' cars to be stored elsewhere until the rain passes.

Even the posters lining the office wall were pulled down.

Mr Byrne has no idea what kind of scene will greet him when he returns today.

He has prepared for the worst but is hoping for the best.

In the 2013 floods businesses and homes on Keogh St were devastated, including the business of mechanic Gary Duffy, who was caught off-guard by the quickly rising waters.

About 2.5m of flood water came into the workshop and he was forced to leave two cars behind and some expensive equipment.

Two others nearby were inundated during the 2013 floods including the Cross Fit Gym and a house at the corner of Darling St West.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  cyclone debbie flooding ipswich business

