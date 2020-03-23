Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
STAR Community Services have updated their fleet to offer a clean, safe ride for their clients. Photo: Supplied
STAR Community Services have updated their fleet to offer a clean, safe ride for their clients. Photo: Supplied
News

Not-for-profit makes changes to protect those most at risk

Toni Benson-Rogan
by
23rd Mar 2020 6:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AGED care and disability support not-for-profit STAR Community Services has updated their fleet to ensure safety for staff and clients during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

An automatic device has been fitted in every car, which will release an antibacterial formula in to the vehicle to protect against airborne pathogens.

General Manager Patsy Wilshire said the updates were part of a calm and calculated approach to the COVID-19 situation.

"We want to ensure that our clients, volunteers and staff are cared for and safe during this unprecedented time," she said.

"We have a Pandemic Response Management team led by an experienced emergency response manager," Mrs Wilshire said.

"Their function is to coordinate our Pandemic Plan, putting necessary precautions in place to ensure against the spread of COVID-19."

Drivers have also been provided with additional wipes and hand sanitiser, as well as postponed some client group activities.

If you are over 65 years of age or have a disability and need support, you can contact STAR Community Services on 07 3821 6699.

More Stories

coronavirus coronavirusipswich ipswich star community services
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        JOBS: 40 staff needed at new child care centre

        premium_icon JOBS: 40 staff needed at new child care centre

        Business The centre will feature a dedicated art studio, spacious learning hubs, a swimming pool and state-of-the-art playgrounds as well as an in-house chef.

        Driving positive change during unprecedented times

        premium_icon Driving positive change during unprecedented times

        Community Now is the time to think about how you can help those most in need.

        MY FIRST YEAR 2020: Photos and video online

        premium_icon MY FIRST YEAR 2020: Photos and video online

        News We have made a gallery with the photos of all 4000 preps of Ipswich

        Coronavirus forces popular attraction to shut its doors

        premium_icon Coronavirus forces popular attraction to shut its doors

        News Sadly, it’s not the only attraction to temporarily close in the region