BREAKING: Ipswich to continue A-League goal despite FFA blow

WESTERN Pride general manager Pat Boyle is confident Ipswich's A-League bid is alive despite the city's latest submission being rejected.

"Nothing changes,'' Boyle said today after the Football Federation Australia (FFA) confirmed six of the remaining eight bids would now be reviewed further.

"It just basically galvanises us so that we're ready for the next expansion.

"Our goal is to put this region on that national stage and we'll continue to work hard to do that.''

Boyle said Western Pride would continue working with the FFA to strengthen Ipswich's case after being contacted directly about the decision.

"With future expansion on the cards, we'll be making sure that we'll be obtaining feedback and making sure we continue to tick all those boxes,'' he said.

"We'll make sure that we make the next bid where they can't so no to this region.''

The Ipswich submission was one of the eight being assessed by the FFA.

After reviewing the final eight, FFA is taking bids forward from Southern Expansion (NSW), Macarthur South West Sydney (NSW), Western Melbourne (Victoria), Team 11 (VIC), South Melbourne (Victoria) and Canberra (ACT).

"Since receiving the eight bids, we have carefully evaluated information provided and commitments made by the bidding parties,'' FFA chief executive David Gallop said. "It was clear certain bids were stronger than others.''

Gallop said the FFA, with the support of lead adviser Deloitte, would continue to work with the remaining bidders to finalise plans for expansion to present at the next meeting of the FFA Board. That will be held soon after next month's the Annual General Meeting.

While disappointed Ipswich missed out along with Wollongong, Boyle said he would seek further information from the FFA on how to progress when further A-League expansion takes place.

"Although we didn't get the answers we wanted this time, it's certainly exciting for the future,'' Boyle said.

Gallop confirmed Ipswich and Wollongong were not considered at this stage.

"We appreciate the efforts of the teams from Wollongong and Ipswich, who both put a considerable amount of work towards this process,'' Gallop said.

"We were impressed with their professionalism and we encourage them each to continue to work towards further strengthening their credentials as we continue to grow the A-League footprint in coming years.''

An intriguing decision by FFA is looking to add more Sydney and Melbourne-based franchises to the A-League, when those cities already have multiple A-League licences.

Queensland has only one current A-League team - the Brisbane Roar.

That makes it hard to call it a national competition when a majority of the teams come from two states.

Boyle was pleased to see Canberra still being considered and hoped Ipswich would come into contention for the next round of expansion.

"FFA and Deloittes kindly rang me and they're looking to further contact us this week to provide more detailed feedback,'' he said.

"They do recognise us for future expansion and they are looking to introduce a further two teams.

"They acknowledge us and in particular Queensland for another licence.''

Boyle said significant work had been done on Ipswich's A-League bid, that would form a solid foundation for the future.

"To each and every one that was involved in that, a massive amount of work was done and everybody did not waiver,'' Boyle said.

"They had a common goal for the region and the players of the region.

"To each and every one of those, thank you so much for all your efforts.''

The decision to exclude Ipswich's expansion bid comes as Western Pride players, officials and supporters prepare for Saturday night's annual gala presentation dinner at the Ipswich Showgrounds.

Ipswich's omission from the final bidders will no doubt be a hot topic at the annual awards.