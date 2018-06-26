'Not our nursery': Council on mystery underground river

WATERING at a council owned nursery is unlikely to be the cause of an underground river threatening to destroy properties, the council says.

Raceview resident Les Nutley is among a group of home owners on Palm Ave who have written to the state's top politicians, asking for help dealing with an 'underground river'.

Residents feel the council has failed to adequately investigate the source of huge amounts of water flowing across their properties, causing damage.

As the water begins flowing every day at about 4pm, Mr Nutley believes a timed watering system is the likely culprit and suspects Ipswich City Council's nearby nursery.

But the council, which is investigating after being notified of the problem in April, says the likelihood of the water flowing from the nursery is "very low".

"The council's nursery water use is all captured within the property areas and recycled," a council spokesperson said.

"Any overflow from the holding tanks is then discharged into the storm water system which is located downhill from the nursery on the western side of Thornton Street. As this water is all captured and directly discharged into the storm water system, the likelihood of this water impacting the resident's property is very low."

The spokesperson said the nursery irrigates four times a day at 6:45am, 9:45am, 12:45pm and 3:45pm.

Queensland Urban Utilities says it will conduct testing to determine whether it is town, or natural water. The council will use CCTV to examine storm water pipes in the area.