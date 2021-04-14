Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Scott Morrison has doubled down on a controversial public outburst that ‘humiliated’ former Australia Post CEO Christine Holgate and forced her to quit.
Scott Morrison has doubled down on a controversial public outburst that ‘humiliated’ former Australia Post CEO Christine Holgate and forced her to quit.
Politics

‘Not on’: Scott Morrison defends ‘humiliating’ outburst

by Jade Gailberger, James Morrow
14th Apr 2021 1:16 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Scott Morrison has doubled down on his outburst over Australia Post spending thousands on watches for senior executives despite its former chief executive accusing him of "humiliating" her but regrets any distress he may have caused Christine Holgate.

"It was not my intention to cause distress to Ms Holgate and I regret any distress that that strong language may have caused to her and indeed did cause to her," he said today.

"That was not my intention.

"But this issue is about ultimately - all of us who serve in senior positions, whether it's Prime Minister or minister or chief executive or manager of a company, we all have responsibilities.

"This issue was about the way taxpayers' money-funded companies are run.

"Ms Holgate decided not to remain with Australia Post and they are moving to appoint a new chief executive and any remaining issues sit between Christine Holgate and the chair."

The former postal service boss let rip on Mr Morrison and Australia Post chairman Lucio Di Bartolomeo on Tuesday during a Senate inquiry into her controversial departure.

Ms Holgate quit as chief executive in October following revelations senior executives were gifted expensive Cartier watches - prompting the Prime Minister to blast the purchase as "disgraceful" and say she had been instructed to stand aside.

One Nation senator Pauline Hanson said Mr Morrison should "of course" apologise to Ms Holgate, accusing him of "speaking before he engaged his brain".

 

Apology call..... Former CEO of Australia Post Christine Holgate. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Gary Ramage
Apology call..... Former CEO of Australia Post Christine Holgate. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Gary Ramage

 

 

 

"I don't think the Prime Minister really understood what it was about, he heard in Senate estimates that she bought these watches," Senator Hanson said.

"I think that he spoke before he engaged the brain, and he wasn't advised properly with it."

The comments come after Ms Holgate called on Mr Morrison to apologise for his role in her ousting, which she said made her position untenable.

"Everybody makes mistakes sometimes," Ms Holgate told Today.

"If he was to call me and apologise, I would welcome that apology. That's all I want."

Originally published as 'Not on': PM defends 'humiliating' outburst

australia post christine holgate politics scott morrison

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        120 JOBS: New McDonald’s planned for Ipswich

        Premium Content 120 JOBS: New McDonald’s planned for Ipswich

        Business The company says a proposed new store would need more than 100 workers to staff it and inject millions of dollars into the local economy

        Heartless crims steal vehicle as owner pays for fuel

        Premium Content Heartless crims steal vehicle as owner pays for fuel

        Crime Police are now searching for the 1993 silver Nissan Silvia after it was stolen from...

        Goodna bracing for kick-off after ‘worst ever’ footy battle

        Premium Content Goodna bracing for kick-off after ‘worst ever’ footy battle

        Rugby League Some positive news for Eagles after massive pre-season struggle to field A-Grade...

        New ways scammers target Ipswich locals by phone, text, email

        Premium Content New ways scammers target Ipswich locals by phone, text...

        News Scammers are posing as companies to try and swindle money from unsuspecting...