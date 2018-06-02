NOT ON: Ipswich health staff victims of violence

HEALTH workers in Ipswich are being assaulted, verbally abused and mentally stressed every day.

During the past 12 months, staff working across Ipswich's health facilities have been victims of actual physical violence hundreds of times.

While there has been a slight drop compared the year before, the threat of real violence is a daily reality for the 1200 staff working for the health service.

The violence is most prevalent at Ipswich Hospital but staff in all facilities have been victims of abuse.

New figures released exclusively to the QT show that between June 2017 and May there were 42 incidents in the Ipswich Hospital Emergency Department alone.

The continuing violence comes after several media campaigns urging the public not to assault paramedics, doctors and nurses.

In 2016, the State Government spent $1.3 million on videos and media campaigns, in an effort to curb the violence.

In the 12 months between June 1 and May 31, health workers were victims of actual physical violence 290 times, West Moreton Health says.

That's an improvement on the previous year when there were 315 recorded incidents but the service says it's still too high.

Queensland Health footage of assaults: The department has released footage of assaults in a bid to stamp out violence in hospitals.

West Moreton's Chief executive Dr Kerrie Freeman said any act of violence against health staff was "completely unacceptable".

"No one should expect to go to work and face physical or verbal abuse, and West Moreton Health will refer cases to the police where appropriate," Dr Freeman said.

The service has measures in place to help lower the risk of violence including training to equip staff with tools to de-escalate a situation and manage aggressive behaviour.

"West Moreton Health also has an occupational violence committee that actively monitors monthly incident data and makes recommendations on ways to reduce occupational violence," Dr Freeman said.

"West Moreton will continue to work closely with our staff and key partners to strengthen our response and support staff in the workplace."

The problem of violence against emergency workers is not unique to Queensland.

In Victoria, the State Government is moving to introduce mandatory sentencing for anyone who attacks and injures an emergency worker.

Last month, the Victorian cabinet agreed to impose a custodial sentence for offenders, meaning anyone found guilty will spend actual time behind bars.

The reform in Victoria will treat the offence in the same category as serious crimes such as murder and rape.

A similar push for mandatory sentencing in Queensland last year failed, despite becoming an election issue with the LNP promising to introduce a mandatory jail sentence for anyone found guilty of assaulting emergency workers.

The LNP's election promise was to introduce a minimum seven-day period behind bars.

But the party's attempt to overthrow Labor was unsuccessful at the 2017 State Election and Attorney General Yvette D'Ath has previously indicated the government's intention to deal with these incidents within the existing sentencing system.

A spike in assaults prompted the State Government to roll out body-worn cameras for all security officers at Toowoomba Hospital in January.

From July 2017 to May 2018 Toowoomba Hospital hospital staff experienced 186 violent incidents.

During the previous financial year, that figure was just 55.

Since the rollout of body worn cameras, three people have been convicted of assaulting staff at Toowoomba Hospital, Queensland Health confirmed.

Security staff at Ipswich Hospital do not wear cameras.