Victoria has rejected offers for additional contract tracing help and extra personal protective equipment, the country’s top doctor has said.

Chief Medical Officer Professor Paul Kelly said the state had been declared a Commonwealth hotpot, meaning it was eligible for additional support.

“We’ve offered personal protective equipment to Victoria, they don’t need anymore at the moment they have plenty,” Professor Kelly said.

He also said they had offered additional help with contract tracing.

“We’ve also offered support with the contract tracing if that was needed, currently we’ve been told that that isn’t the case,” Professor Kelly said.

It comes as he urged Victorians and Australians to go out and get the vaccine.

“It’s quite clear that there has been a super spreading event from one of the members of the current cluster and particularly in that workplace.”



He also said the state government did the right thing at this stage.

More to come.

Originally published as ‘Not needed’: Vic turns down virus support