Not happy bro: Unlicensed driver gives police sibling’s name

AN UNLICENSED driver gave police his brother’s name and details when caught driving an unregistered and uninsured car, resulting in his sibling copping a big fine in the mail.

The true offender’s lie was uncovered when his brother, who lived hundreds of kilometres away, realised what was going on and reported it to police.

Police tracked down Phillip Rey Watson and then discovered that he also held no licence.

When Ipswich Magistrate Virginia Sturgess asked him why he had never bothered to get a licence after only ever holding a learner permit that expired back in 2014, Watson told her that he was, “a procrastinator … lazy”.

Appearing in Ipswich Magistrates Court, Watson, 39, a chef from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to driving while unlicensed at Collingwood Park on October 20; and contravening a police direction to state his correct name and details.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Dan Swanson said Watson was intercepted driving along Redbank Plains Road in October and told police he was not carrying his licence on him at that time.

He provided his brother’s name and details, but police later received a call from his brother saying he could not have been the right man, as he lived in north Queensland.

“He said it was his brother Phillip,” Snr Const. Swanson said.

“Officers went to his house and he (Phillip Watson) said he’d never held a licence.”

Watson told the court he was a single father, a chef, and also studying.

“I take full responsibility for what I did,” he said.

Ms Sturgess asked what his problem was in not getting his licence.

“I’m a terrible procrastinator. No excuses, just being lazy,” Watson said.

Ms Sturgess said he had been convicted multiple times for driving when unlicensed, and received a suspended jail order for driving when disqualified.

“To then give your brother’s name is a low act,” Ms Sturgess said.

“Yes it was. Definitely taking its toll on our friendship,” Watson said.

“Yes it would be. Him getting fines of around $800,” Ms Sturgess said.

“The simple solution for you is to go and get your licence.”

Ms Sturgess fined him $1000.