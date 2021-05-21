Court hears alleged murderer’s reaction to body find

A police recording of a man accused of murder has been played to court, including the moment officers tell him a dead body has been located on his property.

A MOSSMAN man accused of murder told police he thought he was being "set up" immediately after being told a dead body had been found on his property, a court has heard.

A 90-minute recording of police speaking with Joshua James Richards, 30, was played to the Cairns Supreme Court on Thursday and included the moment a detective first told him the body had been found on his Captain Cook Highway property in October 2018.

Mr Richards has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Dennis Beattie, 38, but guilty to interference with a corpse and arson at the start of his trial.

Joshua James Richards, 30, is on trial for the murder of Dennis Beattie at his Killaloe property near Mossman in 2018.

Mr Beattie's decomposed remains were located on October 24, some seven days after police have alleged Mr Richards shot him in the chest with a bow and arrow.

In the recording Mr Richards initially tells police "I don't understand why this is happening" when told about the body.

"It's not looking good hey?" he said.

"Someone has set me up I reckon."

Officers then ask him to explain multiple cuts and bruises he has on his body, which he alleged were from helping his ex-girlfriend move house.

"(I was) loading up her cabinet and it slipped and I tried to catch it," he said.

A crime scene set up at a Captain Cook Highway property in October 2018.

"I had (ex) Rachel helping me but she's weak as p***."

The officers then later told him he was under arrest for murder, to which he responded: "Rightio".

"Can I get a drink before you arrest me?" he said.

"I'm not going to do anything stupid."

The court had previously heard Mr Richards was allegedly angry at Mr Beattie who he had believed had stolen several of his items including a GoPro and hunting knife.

Early in the recording before the body was located he claimed Mr Beattie had stolen the items to "fund his habit".

"I just want to know where my GoPro is," he said.

"I want to use it. The weather's been good."

He also claimed Mr Beattie had intentionally run out of petrol at his house three times prior as a ruse to leave his car there to load up with items to steal.

"I don't know man, I don't trust anyone anymore," Mr Richards said to police.

"He's a f***ing dog.

"I thought he bloody did a runner or something but now youse reckon he's murdered."

The trial continues on Monday.

