Not-for-profit’s haven project underway

Goodna Street Life has been providing meals and housing for the homeless for the past five years and this year they’re busy constructing a new shelter for the homeless while ccontinuing to feed the community.

President of Goodna Street Life Helen Youngberry said during this difficult time, the community was becoming more reliant on them to provide meals.

“We’ve become very reliable for a lot people in the area to come and get some frozen nightly meals from,” she said.

“We ourselves are self-funded and with the OP shop being previously closed for a while that’s why we asked the community for help.

“At the moment we’re looking for items we can make frozen meals from so people have something to eat every night.”

Besides from making sure that those in the community doing it tough are fed every night Ms Youngberry and her team have been busy with the reconstruction of Helen’s Haven – a safe space for the homeless.

“We got half way through a build at Helens Haven which used to be Weeroona Pub in Goodna, so the money from the OP shop will be used to help finish construction,” she said.

“We’ve got a commercial kitchen, and food shop there, and we have a community area so we just have to finish the bar and kitchen area and then we will be up and running.

“So when we’re finally able we will be able to hold BINGO and karaoke nights and movie nights and be a drop-in centre.

“We’ll have lockers for the homeless to put their things in as well.

“We’re in the process of building at the back of the Haven a washing machine area, showers and toilets for the homeless.

“They can come wash their clothes, get a meal and stuff like that.

“The ultimate goal is to build rooms for the homeless.”

Ms Youngberry says she hopes the Helen’s Haven will complete construction in 6 weeks.

If you would like to donate food or help out visit www.goodnastreetlife.org.au or find them on Facebook.

Read more stories by Samtui Selave