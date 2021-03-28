Not far away: Jets coach shows faith after defeat to PNG

Ipswich Jets rugby league coach Keiron Lander is confident his team can turn things around once they get the execution right. Picture: David Lems

IPSWICH Jets coach Keiron Lander plans to show faith in his beaten side, encouraged by the effort and confident of improving the execution.

For the second week in a row, the Jets conceded more than 40 points in the Intrust Super Cup competition.

Their latest 44-22 defeat was to the PNG Hunters at the Gold Coast after the Jets led 18-16 at halftime.

However, far from hitting the panic button, the experienced footballer is determined to help his leading group discover some winning rhythm after Easter.

"It's a couple of individual decisions that let us down,'' Lander said. "Going outside of what we practised.

"We fix them, we slow down the bleeding as they say. We give ourselves a chance.''

Lander wants to back his players to reduce the mistakes and prove they can kick on in winning situations.

"There will be no changes,'' Lander said.

"The team there are very good at what they do and with progression, we're around the corner from where we need to be.

"The effort is amazing. I would be concerned if we had no effort.''

Lander said his players would train this week before having a four-day break over Easter and stepping up preparations for their next game. That is against the Sunshine Coast Falcons at the Sunshine Coast on April 10.

"We've got two weeks now to rectify what we need to do and have a bit of a freshen up over Easter,'' he said.

The Jets secured their two-point halftime advantage on Saturday after tries by hooker Kierran Moseley, halfback Julian Christian and centre Jordan Carriera.

Five-eight Josh Cleeland kicked three goals before the break.

Jets goal kicker Josh Cleeland.

However, PNG poured on four tries in 20 minutes after halftime to shatter any hopes of a first Jets victory following their 46-12 loss to the Townsville Blackhawks a week earlier.

"Our football was enormously better than the week before,'' Lander said.

"We worked on a few things during the week and we executed those well.

"At halftime, we probably should have been a couple of tries ahead than where we were.''

While disappointed with his second half lapses, Lander said PNG were a dangerous opponent.

"They definitely have a great support base down there. The Gold Coast crowd got behind them,'' he said.

"They are good footballers. They live and breathe football every day.

"We knew that.

"We had to roll the sleeves up and be physical.

"Once they (PNG) got a bit of confidence, they kept coming.

"It wasn't so much what they did to us. It was a few times what we didn't do well and if we can fix that, we give ourselves a chance.

"We just have to keep practising on those little plays and those little defensive reads that we've got to get better at.''

He challenged his senior players to lift in the tough moments and keep encouraging the exciting young Jets eager to share in some winning experiences.

"We're not far away at all,'' the coach said.

Lander said his team got through the game without any major injuries although he was monitoring Todd White (sore sternum) and Zac Hetherington (arm).