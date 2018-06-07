Not even a stroke can stop tiny battler Haven

Haven Hills is one of only a few hundred people world-wide to suffer from a rare blood disorder.

Haven Hills is one of only a few hundred people world-wide to suffer from a rare blood disorder. Contributed

TODDLER Haven Hills parents literally have to watch the life be pumped back into her tiny body every few weeks.

Her lips turn rosy red, her smile beams and the spark in her eye returns when a 200ml bag of life-saving donated blood is emptied into her body.

Ipswich parents Leon and Kimberley Hills know they have a few more weeks before they have to go through it again.

Haven Hills is one of only a few hundred people world-wide to suffer from a rare blood disorder. Contributed

Little Haven is one of fewer than 800 people world-wide who suffer from Diamond-Blackfan anemia, a rare blood disease caused by a genetic mutation, that stops her body from producing red blood cells.

Haven suffered a stroke the week after her first birthday in March. Her red blood cell count was declared critical and her brain was starved of oxygen. "We took her to hospital and they said she had an ear infection so we went home and when I checked on her that night, the right side of her body was not moving," Ms Hills said.

"I wasn't sure if it was my imagination. She fell over, there was no movement at all so we took her to Lady Cilento Chilrdens Hospital and she went into ICU.

"They were shocked she was still alive.

Photos View Photo Gallery

"They did an emergency blood transfusion and then she had an MRI and we found out she had brain damage due to the stroke."

Ms Hills said Haven relied on the transfusions to stay alive. "It's amazing to watch her go in so sick but at the end her lips went rosy red, she was smiley and you can literally see the life being put into her again," she said. "I see her blood drop quickly and I can pick up the signs, then to witness what one little bag does to her, it's amazing to see, it's crazy.

"It reminds me of an energy drink, she gets topped up then it wears off. Our hold world has changed in two months."

TOUGH BUB: Kimberley and Haven (centre) with Eden, six, dad Leon, and Noelani, four. Contributed

Ms Hill said the family was considering an alternative medication, a high dose of steroids, but for the moment little Haven was humming along on donated blood. Haven is tough, defying specialists' expectations, going to a neuro-physio and fighting to play another day with older sisters Eden, six, and Noelani, four.

"She made such a miraculous recovery. The doctors said they were not sure if she'd be able to move again but the next day she started hi-fiving me," Kimberley said.

"She started walking last week again.

The tot is about to have her third blood transfusion, among the first of many she'll have for the rest of her life. "She is relying on the transfusion to stay alive and as it drops she'll need a top up," Kimberley said.

"She is so tough, she is amazing. She is a cheeky bubbly little girl, she smiles and sings all day long. She is very very clever. Looking at her you wouldn't think she had a stroke two months ago.

"Her older sister thinks she's absolutely adorable. They can tell when her blood drops and she gets very cranky so when she comes home from a transfusion, she has new blood and she's happy."

Donate blood to help save sick children like Haven

Haven Hills is one of only a few hundred people world-wide to suffer from a rare blood disorder. Contributed

LITTLE Haven Hills is one of the donated blood recipients who make the most of more than half of the Red Cross blood.

Cancer and blood diseases and other causes of anemia use 53% from all blood donated to the Australian Red Cross Blood Service.

Mum Kimberley Hills said the family was working to raise awareness of the rare disease Haven was diagnosed with, Diamond-Blackfan anemia, and encourage others to donate blood to help children like Haven.

"We thought donating blood was a one-off thing we didn't realise so many people need it to survive on a weekly basis," she said.

"For Haven, if there was no blood she wouldn't be able to live.

"We want people to know there are little babies who rely on strangers' blood to save their life.

"We don't want to dwell on her being so sick, we want have people aware and do fundraisers for the condition.

The scientists are still trying to work on a cure so we want to be involved and turn it into a positive instead of being sad."

Search Havens Hope on Facebook.

The Red Cross Blood Donor Centre is open form 7.30am to 1.30pm Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays, 12.30pm to 7pm Tuesday to Thursday at Riverlink medical centre precinct.

Call 13 14 95 for details.