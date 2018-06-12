'Pathetic': MP slams Ipswich's budget snub

A LACK of investment in Ipswich has been slammed as "pathetic" by the Scenic Rim MP Jon Krause.

Mr Krause, whose state electorate covers part of Ipswich's western areas, said it was a disappointing budget to start Labor's second term.

There were high hopes the State Government would allocate its half of a $340 million project to upgrade the Cunningham Highway.

It was not contained in Jackie Trad's budget papers

"No funds have even been allocated for the Cunningham Highway/Amberley Interchange project or in fact any other road in the area," Mr Krause said.

"What really makes me angry is that the government is putting $4 million into the Willowbank Industrial Precinct, which will dramatically increase the number of heavy vehicles on the highway around Amberley, yet they are not providing a red cent to upgrade the Cunningham Highway."

Mr Krause said Labor was taking Ipswich for granted.

"They have even ignored the pleas of their own MP, Jim Madden, who has publicly called for funding of the Amberley Interchange project," he said.

"Jackie Trad calls this an infrastructure budget but it failed to deliver what's really needed for our region and instead only delivers more debt for every Queenslander."

Member for Ipswich West Jim Madden defended the budget and lack of investment in the Cunningham Highway - one month after the Federal Government allocated its cash.

"I haven't spoken to the Minister about that but given that it was announced so close to our budget I can appreciate finding $170 million can be difficult," he said.

"I can understand why it would be hard for the treasurer to find that money."

Mr Madden praised the investment in Ipswich education and homelessness services.

He cited upgrades to North Ipswich State School, Ipswich High School and $130,000 for a new agriculture building at Rosewood High School as positive initiatives.

Mr Madden said he will continue to fight for the upgrade of the Mount Crosby Rd interchange.

"It's a matter that I keep tapping at the glass," he said.

Member for Ipswich Jennifer Howard said it was a "no surprises" budget that delivered what the government said it would.

"It's a real Labor budget but it's a budget for all Queenslanders," she said.

Her election commitment to upgrade the East Ipswich Train Station will progress, with $50,000 of the $17.5 million allocated for the next financial year.

Ms Howard also defended the lack of new transport and road infrastructure - including the long-awaited Norman St bridge crossing.

"Obviously I'm very aware that reducing congestion in the Ipswich CBD is imperative to revitalising the city centre," she said.

"The Norman St bridge, it needs a business case and I'm happy to keep supporting the council.

"We'll keep fighting to get that second crossing but a business case is necessary."

Ms Howard said the waste levy, which will raise $1.3 billion over four years, sets a precedent for the rest of the nation.

She said rail infrastructure in the heart of Brisbane would benefit Ipswich travellers.

"Ipswich people can't forget what the Cross River Rail will deliver for Ipswich; a train every five minutes on average for commuters in peak hour," she said.

A budget item reveals Springfield Central Station commuters will wait four years for a new park 'n' ride facility to be built.

Member for Jordan Charis Mullen is working to have it built sooner - with only $550,000 allocated next financial year to the $44.5 million project.

"Our community cannot wait till 2022 and I will be meeting with the Minister for Transport to work on getting the completion date brought forward for this critical project," she said.