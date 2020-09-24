‘Not enough for a joint’: Dope smoker nabbed

“I DIDN’T even have enough to roll a joint” is what a disgruntled dope smoker told an Ipswich magistrate about the wee bud of cannabis police nabbed him with.

Convicted drug consumer and tradie Lyndon Onekawa was a passenger in a car police pulled over at Riverview and then found with the cannabis.

Police also found a loose used needle and syringe, with Onekawa saying he failed to store it safely because his sharps tin was already full.

He was charged and went before Ipswich Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Lyndon Shane Onekawa, 54, a builder from Redbank Plains and previously Burpengary, pleaded guilty to possession of dangerous drug at Riverview on Thursday, April 2; and failing to safely dispose of a needle/syringe.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Bridie O’Shea said police intercepted a Holden Commodore on the Cunningham Highway at 9.35pm and Onekawa was a passenger.

She said the driver and Onekawa were nervous and both men gave different reasons for their friendship.

A search found a loose bud of cannabis inside a tobacco pouch.

It weighed 0.155 gram and Onekawa said he simply forgot it was inside the pouch.

“He says a backpack was his and warned the officer to be careful as there was a used pick in the bag,” she said.

“Says it belongs to a working girl and his to look after.”

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess said Onekawa had previous drug related offences in 2018 and 2019, along with driving offences.

“I’m on a drug program,” Onekawa told the magistrate.

“When police pulled us up I told them I had a bit of herb in there,” he said.

“You had a sharps container,” Ms Sturgess inquired.

“Yes but it was full,” Onekawa said.

“Not much marijuana, a bud. I couldn’t even roll a joint,” he said.

“No matter it is still a drug,” Ms Sturgess said.

Onekawa was convicted and fined $500.

