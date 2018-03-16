NOT COOL: School parents' outrage over no air-con plans

AN IPSWICH mum has refused to take no for answer when it comes to air-conditioning Ipswich classrooms.

Parents slammed Queensland Education Minister Grace Grace this week when she confirmed the government had no plans to installing air-conditioning in Ipswich schools.

When asked at a press conference this week if there were any plans to review the Cooler School Zones policy to acknowledge the extreme temperatures in Ipswich, Minister Grace said no.

She said the current Cooler Schools Policy was "serving us well".

"We would love to have air-conditioning in every Queensland school," Minister Grace said.

"But those costs are exorbitant."

Silkstone mum Rochelle Caloon won't accept that response.

The Cooler Schools Zones policy covers the northern part of the state from Gladstone to the northern tip of Queensland, and west taking in areas like Roma and Biloela.

Temperatures are frequently hotter in Ipswich than in the central Queensland city of Mackay, figures from the Bureau of Meteorology show.

A census coordinated by the Queensland Teachers' Union found temperatures in Ipswich classrooms reach 43C.

Ms Caloon wants the minister to reconsider.

"Our children and teachers in Ipswich are suffering in hot classrooms from the record temperatures," Ms Caloon said.

"Kids are dehydrating, getting sick with headaches, vomiting nose bleeds and the list goes on. I believe Ipswich fits the criteria for a school 'Cool Zone'."

Ipswich parents were also outraged by the Minister's response.

Many suggested the ministers needed to spend more time in Ipswich during the summer months "instead of in their air-conditioned offices at parliament."

Here's what you said;

Vicky Sprecak I'd like to see these politicians spend an entire day in school uniform in the classrooms mid summer. Why can't they afford air conditioning for our schools but they can afford $2 mill on the controversial GOLD COAST lights?

Kerrilee Jasarevic If they air con prisons then they should air con all schools in queensland.

Rick Greinke Maybe we should put fireplaces in as well for winter.

Don't forget the hitching rails for the unicorns.

And participation ribbons for everyone who turns up for school.

And participation ribbons for everyone who doesn't turn up for school so they don't feel discriminated against!

Laurel Amos I find this decision so disturbing,no human should have to put up with these conditions we are not a third world country.Let these idiots making these decision sit in the classroom for a day.

Rebecca Guest So we put kids into air coned rooms for 13 years then they leave school and become a builder, Baker, factory worker or similar trade and what then? Do they not go to work because their worksites are not air conditioned? You live in Queensland, climatise and get used to it the way the rest of us had/have to.

Katrina Jones Wow.

Maybe she made this decision with the plan on showing how she will now go without air con in her office/building to prove kids don't need it so why would she.

In order also to cut tax payers expenses.

Donald Welfare Take air conditioning out of Parliament house see how they like it

Elle Wenck Lol she rocked up at Bremer high today if only we had known about this air conditioning issue earlier then someone could of put her in a hot room.

Whiua Boulton What a Load of sh#t my girls school is all air condition Ipswich gets so hot more hotter than Brisbane they should have air conditioned rooms we had to raise the money witch I didn't mind cause the money went to a good cause

Julie Allen Most other states in Australia have air conditioning in their schools, Qld has the hottest temperatures and yet our schools don't have any. I find it disgusting that we can supply air conditioning to the prisons and yet our poor kids have none in their classrooms. Maybe we need to remember this before we vote next election

Jason Roberts Never had air con at Ipswich Central State School, but then it was designed for airflow. To many little squat rooms getting used.

Chris Figg Unfortunately they both got this wrong. Min should rethink her position before visiting any of the affected schools in the future. This could be a vote killer for the Government.

Graeme Hancock OK, they're 60 billion in debt and can't really afford it, but surely it has a higher priority than other things they will want to spend on?

Nina Bradey Yet they can spend 2.1 million on some lights that spell "Gold Coast" that you can't actually read without climbing some random hill...

Greg Cubit Ipswich's maximum temperature is regularly hotter than Townsville's maximum every summer, but Anastasia and Grace haven't figured that out yet.

Zoie Evelyn-marie Bragg I saw a split system on facebook for $400 and I thought to myself maybe we should buy them and put them in our school. You have got to be kidding me. This is the new generation of Australia and you want to kill them all and Fry their brains while they're supposed to be learning the one thing you have made compolsery while sitting in the heat. Poor kids are coming home sick with heat stroke and missing the next day because it is 24 hours not aloud at school after spewing up. Just wow edu. Yous are just saying this now because it's just starting to get cooler

Michelle Sutton Tell her to come and sit in the unairconditionef class rooms. Says this whilst she sits in her air conditioned office..How is a child meant to learn in that heat. If prisoners get air con then why can't our kids...Great to see where priorities are

Amber Pegg Oh but she gets air con office hey. I would love to see the government sit in the hot classes rooms all day every day

Bruce Hastie The government is throwing money at people to put solar panels on their roofs. ...why not put them on schools because the purchase and installation of air conditioning is minimal. ..it's the running costs that make them out of reach for most schools.

Ju Ju'z Hey minister! Why don't you pop out of your airconditioned office and sit for a week in one of our schools during our yearly extreme temperatures, without aircon. While you're at it, please keep in mind, the public pay your wages. Come and earn it.

Denise Josefski Well they are in air con all day so what about our kids absolutely disgusting qld gov should be ashamed of themselves

Kathleen Holland Its disgusting at my grandaughters school even teachers have had enough kids cant concentrate so they fail good going government

