‘Not amused’: Clown mask hotel robber laughs it off

CCTV footage showing the juvenile committing an armed robbery at the Racehorse Hotel while wearing a clown mask in 2017.

A MAN aged 20 has gone back before Ipswich Children’s Court for breaching a sentence imposed after he was convicted of an armed robbery at a popular hotel.

The armed robbery was committed in 2017 and involved the then-teenager walking into the Racehorse Hotel at Booval carrying a rifle inside a bag.

The court heard the man, who cannot be named because he was a juvenile at the time the offence was committed, had since committed other offences and between periods of conditional freedom was repeatedly sent back into custody, spending a total of two years in juvenile detention and jail.

The man this week pleaded guilty to breaching a probation order.

While standing in the dock he was criticised by the judge for appearing to be amused when brief details of the original robbery offence were mentioned.

The man’s defence barrister Christopher Copley argued that he had already spent more time in jail than he would have ordinarily.

He said his jail time included three weeks of unlawful custody due to an error.

Mr Copley sought for the breach to be proven and to receive a conviction with no further punishment, adding that his client would remain under parole supervision for another 20 months due to other offences.

Judge Alexander Horneman-Wren SC said the man’s reoffending was in breach of a three-year probation order he had imposed in March 2018.

He said it was for a very serious armed robbery.

Judge Horneman-Wren said the sentence needed to reflect the seriousness of the crime and act as a deterrent.

When discharging the probation order made previously in the Ipswich Children’s Court, and recalling the armed robbery offence details, Judge Horneman-Wren noticed the defendant appeared to grin.

He instantly reprimanded him.

“I’m not amused,” the man said from the dock, his smile quickly disappearing.

Judge Horneman-Wren sentenced him to 180 days jail, but with that time already served he was released, to remain under an existing parole order.