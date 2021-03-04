NOT AGAIN: Trail of destruction caused by wild storms

Springfield resident David Alexander shows close a tree was to damaging his property. Pic: David Alexander

Springfield resident David Alexander shows close a tree was to damaging his property. Pic: David Alexander

POWERFUL winds and heavy rain left another trail of destruction across the already battered Springfield Lakes this week.

The system, which dumped about 75mm of rain within half an hour on Tuesday evening, brought down dozens of trees and further damaged homes that are still awaiting repairs from the massive hail storms that battered the suburb last October.

An SES spokeswoman confirmed more than fifty calls for assistance were made amid the wild weather – most of them from Springfield Lakes.

She said crews were called to “re-tarp” damaged roofs and assist with fallen trees.

Paul MacDonald’s property following this week’s severe storms. Pic: Paul MacDonald

Young mother Claire Kathleen was among chorus of residents who have since taken to social media, revealing her house was flooded.

“(My whole house is flooded, tarps blown off & water coming in downlights,” she wrote.

Shar Hartley, whose home also suffered extensive damage last October, has once again been forced to relive the nightmare just weeks after repairs were complete.

“(We) just had our place repaired from the hailstorm and now the ceilings have collapsed and worse damage than the first time,” she wrote.

SES received more than fifty calls for assistance regarding fallen trees and damaged roofs. Pic: Storm Maxwell

Diwan Shabli said: “We survived the first hail damage, but not lucky enough this time. Roof collapsed five minutes after we entered home, near the entrance of the house.”

Meanwhile, resident Kym BoJack revealed the torrential downpour resulted in scenes likely to unnerve tenants and homeowners.

“For the first time ever saw waterfalls (come) out of the neighbours retaining walls … yard underwater,” she said.

Flash flooding at Springfield Lakes on Tuesday evening. Pic: Pieter Bertoni

An Ipswich City Council spokesman said After Hours Officers had also attended areas in Springfield to assist with storm clean-up, with works continuing well into the next day.

“Two ICC tree surgery crews were on site first thing on Wednesday morning, as well as two contractor tree surgery crews,” he said.

“Open space teams were cleaning up the parks to help out. “

He said calls regarding trees that had fallen over roads, driveways and footpaths, and were deemed a risk to public safety, were prioritised.

One resident says the roof of her friend’s garage collapsed. Pic: Cheri Murphy

“Clean ups are still under way, and we are aiming to have the clean-up completed by Friday afternoon, if required crews will work on Saturday to complete the works,” he said.

Fortunately, mostly dry, and cloudy conditions are forecast over the weekend from Friday.

Possible showers are forecast for the Ipswich area across Thursday evening.

