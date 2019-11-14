‘Not acceptable’: Outrage over valuation refusal

NOT GOOD ENOUGH: Lockyer Valley Regional Council resolved to push back against the Valuer-General’s refusal to revalue land in the region in 2020. PHOTO: Dominic Elsome

LAND owners slugged with valuation increases as large as 400 per cent could be stuck with them for three years.

The release of updated land valuations from the valuer-general earlier this year sparked anger from both the community and councils.

Lockyer Valley Regional Council was forced to completely overhaul its rates model to ensure changes to rates were fair.

The valuer-general is required to review valuations on an annual basis, and in June, the council was asked if a revaluation should be done next year.

The council told the valuer-general that new valuations would be needed due to the impact of development on the region.

It also noted the “large variances” in the previous valuation could have been reduced had more regular valuations taken place.

But the council received notification new valuations would not be undertaken, raising ire from councillors.

Councillor Janice Holstein was particuarly unimpressed.

“Tell them it’s not acceptable,” Cr Holstein said.

The council resolved to respond to the valuer-general and voice the council’s displeasure, and to seek a meeting with the Minister for Natural Resources, Mines and Energy Dr Anthony Lynham.

Mayor Tanya Milligan said the council needed to “push back”.

“In light of everything that is happening, and in light of what has happened in our region, I think that we owe it to the community,” Cr Milligan said.

Finance portfolio Councillor Chris Wilson noted the region did not require a full scale revaluation, but area such as Hatton Vale and Plainland would benefit from regular updates.