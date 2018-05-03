Menu
Ipswich resident talks about Ipswich Mayors
Lifelong resident's surprise reaction to council sacking

Helen Spelitis
by
3rd May 2018 11:10 AM
RACEVIEW resident Eric Edgeworth did not believe the allegations against Mayor Andrew Antoniolli represented a "sacking offence".

Mr Edgeworth was born and bred in Ipswich and said this morning he felt sad.

"Our two mayors (former mayor Paul Pisasale and Andrew Antoniolli) are really good people," Mr Edgeworth said.

"They've supported the community in Ipswich very well."

Over his 76 years as an Ipswich resident Mr Edgeworth has seen plenty of local politicians come and go.

He did not think the entire council should be dismissed.

"Yes, if we do the wrong thing, we pay for it but I don't think it's a hanging offence," he said.

Earlier this morning the council released a statement saying Cr Antoniolli would stand down as mayor with Wayne Went to act in the position.

That was followed shortly after with a statement from Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchcliffe moved to dismiss the entire council.

It comes a day after mayor Andrew Antoniolli was charged with seven counts of fraud by the state's corruption watchdog.

Reader poll

Do you think Ipswich council should be sacked?

View Results

He has denied any wrongdoing and will defend the charges.

The arrest on Wednesday of Ipswich Mayor Andrew Antoniolli brings to 12 the number of people facing criminal allegations stemming from a Crime and Corruption Commission investigation into Ipswich City Council.

In March, an administrative worker from the Mayor's office Mary Missen was charged with 28 counts of fraudulent falsification of records.

Former Mayor Paul Pisasale and former CEO Jim Lindsay are facing corruption charges.

Former Works Parks and Recreation Chief Operating Officer Craig Maudsley is facing one count of misconduct in public office.

Carl Wulff, CEO of Ipswich City Council before Mr Lindsay, is also facing corruption charges.

All intend to fight the allegations against them in court.

The charges stem from the CCC investigation Operation Belcarra which examined the 2016 council elections. During those proceedings, the CCC launched separate investigations.

