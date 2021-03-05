Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The park that replaced the squash courts on Eastern Drive, Gatton. Photo: Hugh Suffell.
The park that replaced the squash courts on Eastern Drive, Gatton. Photo: Hugh Suffell.
Community

‘Not a family playground’: Council responds to park query

Hugh Suffell
5th Mar 2021 9:04 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

After the Gatton Star asked readers what they thought of the new park in Gatton that replaced the old squash courts, we put your suggestions to the council.

Many locals raised concerns that the park lacked shade, fencing and play equipment.

One resident said the park was located on a “very busy street and should be fenced for kids” while another said the park “looks nice but lacks shade”.

However, the Lockyer Valley Regional Council said the park was designed to be a green space and “not a family playground”.

In a statement, Lockyer Valley Portfolio Councillor for Parks, Gardens and Cemeteries, Cr Janice Holstein said the park offered residents a place to “relax” with growing research suggesting that green spaces have a “positive impact” on mental health.

“There are many other parks in Gatton that feature play equipment, fencing and shade which residents are encouraged to utilise and enjoy,” Cr Holstein said.

What are your thoughts on council’s response?

Let us know in the comments section below or on Facebook.

gatton parks lockyer valley council
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FOR SALE: Final lots up for grabs at Ripley estate

        Premium Content FOR SALE: Final lots up for grabs at Ripley estate

        Property Developers credit popular HomeBuilder scheme as deciding factor

        Police catch prisoner with needle hidden in buttocks

        Premium Content Police catch prisoner with needle hidden in buttocks

        News Man secreted used syringe in buttocks bust when held at watch-house

        NOT AGAIN: Trail of destruction caused by wild storms

        Premium Content NOT AGAIN: Trail of destruction caused by wild storms

        News Many residents say their homes have sustained more damage as result of the heavy...

        FULL LIST: Ipswich Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Ipswich Magistrates Court appearances today

        News Here is a list of matters listed at Ipswich Magistrates Court