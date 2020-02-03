Northsiders on top but Redbacks remain in the fight

CRICKET: Northsiders have continued their run of form to command a dominant position at stumps on day one against the South East Redbacks.

The Tigers worked hard in the stifling heat to recover from an early collapse and post an intimidating 220 at Keith Sternberg Oval on Saturday.

Reeling at 4/34 mid-morning, a defiant Nick Verrenkamp and Marcus Hiller strode to the crease.

Forming a much needed partnership which got their side back in the contest, the duo played exceptionally before Hillier fell for 31.

A determined Verrenkamp then linked with Shane Krings.

Together in the trenches they added more than 100 crucial runs to ensure the Tigers arrived at the ground favourites next week.

Krings reached 59 in what was a vital knock but Verrenkamp was sensational.

He would go onto compile 87 not out, only denied a shot at a breakthrough ton when his teammates gave up their wickets in a late flurry, which included a team hat-trick.

Indika Priyadahrshana (3/43) was the pick of the bowlers. He found support in James Stoodley (2/43), Poorna Charuka (2/44) and Daniel Hamilton (2/27).

After the changeover, the Redbacks had to endure a nerve-racking 10 overs in the middle.

Nightwatchman Ben Groth was willing but unable to survive.

He was out for a duck, leaving Kyle Ladley (8 not out) to see out the day with Charuka (9 not out).

South East Redbacks captain Caleb Risson said his squad had been depleted since round one with many players moving on but others had staked their claims for spots.

“We had a really good first half of the day,” he said.

“Then they had a few good partnerships and our bowling dropped off a bit but we finished off the day bang, bang, bang.

“Everything went our way in two overs at the end.

“They left old mate stranded. He was looking good for a 100.”

Northsiders captain Troy Cooper said it was an unbelievable effort to get back on track after starting in such disappointing fashion and he paid credit to the opposing attack, particularly the openers who he said were hitting dangerous areas regularly.

“It was a pretty good day for us in the end considering where we were,” he said.

“We played a few silly shots at the top of the order but then had a couple of good partnerships which laid a platform.

“It was very good to have the middle order stand up and perform. We’ve got different blokes standing up each game which is encouraging.

“It was nice to finish off the day with momentum. We were hoping to get another wicket but we’re in a winning position.”

The Tigers will be assured a place in the final three if they can secure the desired result.

Cooper said that would be the goal ahead of a favourable run home, which included the bye and a last-round tune-up against possible preliminary final opponent Laidley.

“We’ll just need to keep it tight and apply plenty of pressure,” he said.

“We’re looking good leading into the finals. The pitch had a bit in it. There were 20 or 30 balls which reacted unusually, so I think we’ve got the attack to take the win.”

Risson said it was a fairly consistent deck and he felt 220 was a par score.

He backed his troops to make the required runs.

“We lost a wicket early but it is hard to play your natural game when you have a defensive mindset,” he said.

“They only had three blokes that put their hands up. Surely we can find three. We just need to get through to drinks unscathed and then it should flatten out.