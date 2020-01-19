Northsiders in the box seat

CRICKET: Northsiders approach the second day of their match with Centrals in a strong position.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, Northsiders strode to the crease on a wicket that refused to settle until very late in the day. Building their innings around skipper Troy Cooper (55) and Luke Pollock (30), they compiled 147 from 56.3 overs. Centrals’ Rhys O’Sullivan (4/26) and spearhead Geoff Klease (3/37) led the bowling assault.

Dismissed mid-afternoon with runs on the board, Norths’ bowling arsenal was left a window of 19 overs to cause as much destruction as possible.

With that goal in mind, Toby Kerswell (2/10), Dom Salton (1/3) and Troy Cooper (1/6) charged in relentlessly to have Centrals are reeling at 4/43. at stumps.

Cooper said he was particularly pleased with where his side was placed given it had been a mistake to bat first.

“It (the wicket) turned out to be very difficult,” he said.

“But it was not too costly.

“We’re really happy.”

Cooper was delighted with both the team’s showing and his own form.

He said he had struck the ball better than at any stage across the season and the attack had backed up the performance with the cherry.

Cooper commended Pollock on his valuable contribution.

“Luke is good to bat with,” he said.

“He hits boundaries at will and is nice and calm. It takes the pressure off. We bowled brilliantly to plans and it paid off. Hopefully, we can get a good start and capitalise next week. It would be a big win for us. We haven’t beaten them for three or four seasons.”

Cooper said realistically his team would need to roll Centrals in the first hour to be a chance of an outright win and would instead seek to secure first innings points.

Centrals captain Matt Guest conceded Norths had won an otherwise even day with the fall of the fourth wicket in the final over.

He said Cooper had adjusted his technique to the challenging conditions and played extremely well.

“It was a great captain’s innings,” Guest said.

“We know what we need to do next week and how to bounce back in two-day cricket after a day like that. We need 105 runs to take first innings points.”