AGGRESSIVE APPROACH: Northsiders' club president and opening batsman Stephen Humphreys in full flight.
Cricket

Northsiders bowlers get Tigers back in title hunt

David Lems
by
27th Oct 2019 4:50 PM
CRICKET: Still loving every opportunity to have a hit, Northsiders club president Stephen Humphreys is delighted with his first grade side's resurgence.

After setting decent totals in their first three matches and going down, Northsiders are back in Harding Madsen Shield semi-final contention.

A week after upstaging Laid-ley in a rain-affected match, the Tigers overpowered Toowoomba opponents Highfields-Railways at North Ipswich on Saturday.

Former Booval junior and Waysiders club cricketer Humphreys ignited the successful run chase with 66 off 67 deliveries opening the innings.

Northsiders secured victory at 5/165 in the 28th over.

While happy to have made a decisive contribution with the bat, Humphreys was more satisfied with how Northsiders' bowling attack has responded.

"As a club, we've been really focused on making a strong start,'' Humphreys said.

"The first three games we batted really well (scoring 280, 260 and 240) and we got chased down.

"We changed some plans for how we were going to bowl and we worked really hard on the bowling at training and that hard work is paying off.

"The whole bowling unit has gone really, really well the last three weeks.''

That unit features opening medium/fast bowler Callum Wilton, ever-dangerous stalwart Kev Cumming and English spinner James Roslyn.

 

Northsiders bowler Callum Wilton.
With Dylan Blackman and Luke Pollock firing with the bat, Humphreys was encouraged about the season ahead.

"We've got some guys who can go right from the start and that's what we are trying to do,'' he said.

"With my club president hat on and my player hat on, I'm rapt with how we are going and probably how we have fought back a little bit from the adversity of the first three weeks.

"You don't like scoring 280 and getting chased down.''

With Redbacks losing to Toowoomba Wests on Saturday, Northsiders can retain second spot behind Laidley by beating Wests in their final qualifying match.

After only amassing 113 runs at Redbank Plains, the Redbacks could only take three Wests wickets in their successful run chase.

callum wilton harding madsen shield results ipswich cricket news northsiders club president northsiders cricket club stephen humphreys
Ipswich Queensland Times

