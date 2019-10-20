Northsiders boost final prospects after upstaging Laidley

TIGERS ON TOP: Northsiders snare a vital wicket in their victory over Laidley.

TIGERS ON TOP: Northsiders snare a vital wicket in their victory over Laidley. Cordell Richardson

CRICKET: Northsiders are back in the hunt for a Harding Madsen Shield semi-final spot after upsetting Laidley at Keith Sternberg Oval on Saturday.

Northsiders opened up the Pool A section of the annual competition, securing back-to-back victories.

After restricting Laidley to 8/125 in a reduced 35 over game, Northsiders chased down the total only losing two wickets to secure a bonus point.

Captain Troy Cooper led the way being 51 not out opening the batting.

Luke Pollock was also unbeaten on 42, off 19 balls, as Northsiders reached their target in 21.2 overs.

Stalwart Kevin Cumming earlier snared 3/32, well supported by UK off-spinning import James Roslyn (2/19).

Northsiders' import James Roslyn. Cordell Richardson

In his first season as skipper, Cooper was delighted with his team's all-round effort after receiving some help from a rain delay.

Laidley openers Chris Wilson and Alex Welsh had moved steadily to 0/34 after 10 overs before a rain delay of one and a half hours.

Northsiders came back out and made the most of it with left-arm danger man Cumming snaring some key wickets to keep the Blue Dogs in check.

"I brought him on for about 10 overs after the delay and he bowled really well,'' Cooper said.

"All the attack bowled fantastic.''

Wet weather delayed play in the latest Northsiders match against Laidley. Cordell Richardson

After getting some much-needed runs himself, Cooper said his team's batting was encouraging.

"I think we've just come with a bit more positive mindset and we're not letting anyone really settle bowling,'' he said.

Northsiders play Toowoomba Highfields at home this weekend before their final Harding Madsen Shield qualifying game.

Beating Laidley moved Northsiders into clear second spot.

"That was very good for us,'' Cooper said. "If we win one of the next two, that's semi-finals for us.''

In another game, Met East beat Brothers by seven wickets under the Duckworth Lewis method.

The result of the South East Redbacks v University match was unavailable.