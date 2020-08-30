Norths try-scoring ace keen to cheer on Langer Cup mates

Norths A-Grade newcomer Ty Humphreys has impressed with five tries in his first two games. Picture: Bruce Clayton

AFTER nearly jagging a hat-trick of tries for two weeks in a row, Ty Humphreys is off to cheer on his club mates in the Langer Cup.

The Norths A-Grade newcomer knows the players in the Ipswich State High School team tackling Palm Beach Currumbin in Wednesday night's semi-final in Brisbane.

But before wishing his junior club mates the best, Humphreys reflected on his outstanding senior team debut for the Tigers.

A week after crossing for three tries in Norths' 34-18 victory over Souths, Humphreys was sprinting down the sideline zigzagging his way to a vital double in the Tigers' latest success.

"I just started my first game last week so it's been good just helping out where I can,'' he said after Norths' 26-18 latest win over West End.

Norths celebrate a try against West End in their Round 5 Volunteers Cup match that turned into a second half thriller. Picture: Bruce Clayton

The fleet-footed footballer was introduced to first grade by coach Mick Newton after this year's under-18 competition was cancelled.

"So playing no footy, I thought I'd jump up into A-Grade,'' he said. "I love being back playing football now.

"It's been a great opportunity.''

Humphreys scored the fourth and fifth three-pointers that elevated Norths to a commanding 26-0 halftime advantage.

But just as the Tigers thought the game was in the bag, the Bulldogs mounted a mighty second half counter attack to post four unanswered tries.

Being unable to score again, Norths tackled valiantly in the last 10 minutes to hold on for their third of the Volunteers Cup series.

The West End tackler crunches Norths substitute Tyson Hornbuckle during their latest Volunteers Cup match at the North Ipswich Reserve. Picture: Bruce Clayton

Aged 18, Norths junior Humphreys has come through with a number of the Ipswich High talents who qualified for another Langer Cup finals series.

"Unfortunately I'm not playing with them at the moment so I thought I'd come and play A-Grade,'' he said, having shared in Norths junior premierships with them.

"I know all of them.

"I'll be down there supporting them if I can.

"I've been with Norths since I was 5-6 years old.''

Humphreys appreciated assistance from the senior players like captain Chris Scanlan and having other speedsters like Luke Self, Nathan Stephensen and Jonathon Plumb around him.

Normally a fullback or lock, he's been playing in the centres for the Norths A-Grade side.

His second try was superb, turning on the pace before wrong-footing the last West End tackler.

"I developed that through a bit of backyard footy with my brothers and that,'' he said.

"Having older brothers, I had to step around. I can't run over them.''

Desperate efforts in the Norths v West End Round 5 Volunteers Cup match. Picture: Bruce Clayton

But the match at the North Ipswich Reserve showed rising talents like Humphreys that fortunes can change in a flash.

Although the Bulldogs have just one win from their first five games, they have pushed all their opponents, only losing by narrow margins.

After a first half marred by fumbling and conceding too many penalties, the Bulldogs decided to play good footy and gave the Tigers a tremendous scare.

The West End second half fightback was triggered by the team's first try to centre Aaron Nemani before Lisite Hafoka and Harold Mosby's back-to-back tries out wide kept the Bulldogs in the game.

Norths had looked comfortable winners in the first half after halfback Lewis Smith, five-eight Ty-James Marshall and evergreen centre Tonga Mounga ignited the early attack and dominated.

Norths play Gatton in their next match in Toowoomba.

West End tackle Souths in the evening encounter at Clive Berghofer Stadium.

STATE OF PLAY

Volunteers Cup Rd 5: Norths 26 (Ty Humphreys 2, Lewis Smith, Ty-James Marshall, Tonga Mounga tries; Tonga Mounga 3 goals) def West End 18 (Harold Mosby 2, Aaron Nemani, Lisite Hafoka tries; Classie Oti goal).

Goodna 60 (Leevai Sutton 3, Bessie Aufaga-Toomaga 2, Chris Schwalger 2, John Maila, Elone Taufa, Vesi Sau, Fa'ata'ape Timai tries; Bessie Aufaga-Toomaga 8 goals) def Souths 12 (Ben Howard, Jaren Bender, Sam Thompson tries).

Valleys 32 (Alex Hinch 3, Daniel Bain, Ben Cook, Jason Sharpe, tries; Josh Chappell 4 goals) def Gatton 10 (Brandon Clarke, Tyson White tries; Jake Hooper goal).

Ladder: Goodna 10, Valleys 8, Norths 6, West End 2, Gatton 2, Souths 2.

Round 6 matches at Clive Berghofer Stadium in Toowoomba.

1.30pm: Gatton v Norths

3.30pm: Valleys v Goodna

5.30pm: Souths v West End