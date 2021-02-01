Norths to build on success with coach changes, family help

Norths are looking positively towards the new season with some key coaching appointments already in place. Picture: Darren J McCabe Photography

Norths are looking positively towards the new season with some key coaching appointments already in place. Picture: Darren J McCabe Photography

IN her 18th year as club president, Leanne Haley is waiting to see who returns after last year's COVID-challenged Ipswich hockey season.

The early signs are Norths will field teams in most divisions with C-Grade boys and R2 women the major team concerns at this time of the year.

"A lot of our juniors coming through we are not sure where we are putting them yet until we see who else turns up,'' Haley said.

"With COVID last year . . . some people decided to come back and some people didn't; it will be interesting to see which of those who didn't choose not to play again.

"That's going to be the challenge.''

However, one of Ipswich's most dedicated officials is optimistic everything will fall into place after Sunday afternoon's annual Ipswich Hockey Open Day where junior and senior players sign on for a new season.

"Considering everything that we went through last year, we probably as a club had a great year,'' Haley said.

"Those that came back had the right attitude. We were quite successful.

"We could have done with a few more players but I think everybody was in the same boat.

"Let's just hope we keep going the way we are going and we can just go back without any restrictions.''

The 2021 Ipswich hockey season starts on March 12.

NORMAL SEASON? Hopes for issue-free year ahead

Haley said Norths would use some grant money from last year to provide family discounts to assist junior and senior players.

"Hopefully that brings a few more back to the club,'' she said.

That important incentive comes as Norths make some key coaching changes for the 2021 season.

Premiership-winning A-Grade player and men's coach Steve Profke plans to work with the Norths A-Grade women's side this year.

Dependable clubman Profke hopes to bring on the next group of female players as he did successfully blending male juniors into Norths senior sides the past few years.

Haley welcomed Profke's decision after he enjoyed his stint coaching the Norths Reserve Grade women last year, along with guiding the A-Grade men to another grand final.

"We had quite an enjoyable year last year with the women that came back,'' Haley said.

"Steve was keen to try again but this time with our A-Graders back and see what we could do.''

Norths A-Grade player Zac Profke is looking to add a coaching assistant’s role this season. Picture: Darren J McCabe Photography

Steve's son, state representative Zac, will assist coaching the A-Grade men while coaching appointments are finalised.

Other coaches keen to be involved include highly respected club stalwart Sarah Parlett offering to look after the E-Grade girls.

Loyal senior players Tony Ross and Terry Wode are eager to coach Norths Reserve Grade sides.

Haley expected Norths turf training to resume next Wednesday after players did their own individual fitness since the Christmas break.

Sunday's open day at the Ipswich Hockey Complex is from 3-5pm. People keen to try hockey are most welcome to come along to see the Raceview facilities and talk to club officials.