Norths teenagers building exciting futures

The Norths under-16 rugby league team taking great strides forward in the game.

APART from a terrific team to work with, Norths Blue under-16 coach Lee Midgley was thrilled to see a number of his players rewarded with representative honours this season.

After a big group played for the Ipswich Diggers, five Norths' footballers were selected in the SEQ under-16 side.

They were Lee's son Harrison, last year's captain Orlando Swain, Malique Douthat, Zac Alley and Jed Bignell.

Orlando, Jed and Zac were later chosen for the City-Country Queensland team preparing for more higher level opportunities.

"I'm really happy with the boys' attitude this year,'' said Midgley, who has worked with the players as coach or assistant coach since under-12s.

"They are all really good natured kids. It's really good to see actually.

"It's been a good year.''

Norths Blue tackle Redbank Plains in Saturday's under-16 grand final at the North Ipswich Reserve.

This year's captain is second-rower Timothy Raine.

The minor premiership-winning Norths Blue under-16s beat Redbank Plains Bears 34-6 in the qualifying final to go straight through to the grand final.

The Bears held out the Goodna Eagles 34-24 in the preliminary final last Saturday to earn another shot at the title.

Norths Blue won 12 of their 13 regular season games on their way to the grand final.

The Bears were victorious in 10 of their 14 lead-up matches.

With eight teams in this year's under-16 ranks, Midgely said it was pleasing to see his team only suffer one loss - to Goodna.

"All have played really well this year. I've been really happy with the competition,'' he said.

At Norths, Midgely works closely with club coaching director Michael Williamson who is overseeing the Tigers' under-18 team in Saturday's grand final.

Midgley said the Norths under-16 and under-18 players did a lot of training together this season "to get them ready for the next couple of years being the seniors, which has been good.''

As the Norths production line of talent rolls on, the Bears are also building for the future with the under 16s the club's second junior side in grand finals.