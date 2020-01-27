Menu
MAGIC MOMENT: Supporters erupted when Northsiders’ Toby Kerswell took a fourth wicket to secure an extraordinary double hat-trick.
Sport

Norths’ Kerswell joins elite company

Tom Bushnell
27th Jan 2020 11:15 AM
CRICKET: Northsiders’ left-arm fast bowler Toby Kerswell jagged an extraordinary double-hat-trick on Saturday against Centrals.

In doing so, he becomes just the third player in Ipswich West Moreton Cricket Association history to achieve the elusive milestone.

Kerswell joins Peter Rea (Brothers v Marburg at Marsden 3 on January 18 1997) and Jim Blythe (Wanderers v Past Grammar at Grammar 1 on October 20 1945).

Aware that he had joined such an exclusive club, Kerswell said it was an awesome feeling.

“I did hear that,” he said.

“It is pretty cool. Pretty special.”

Kerswell said each of the four deliveries were almost identical, left-arm round the wicket angling in at the stumps with a brand new swinging ball.

The first two cleaned up off stump. The third struck the pad sparking one of the loudest and most intense appeals ever seen.

The final ball slipped through the gate and knocked leg stump out of the ground.

“When the finger went up for the LBW I couldn't believe it,” Kerswell said.

“Then the last one was just the icing on the cake.

“After two I didn’t think I would get the third.

“To get the fourth was a great feeling.

“You couldn’t wipe the smile from my face.

“Coming off a 10 wicket haul last week and then taking 7/12 this week it was pretty good to back up and do it again.

“I just feel like I can’t do anything wrong with the ball at the moment.

“Wherever I want to put it, it just seems to go there.”

Kerswell set himself a goal of 25 wickets for the season in round one.

After the last two matches he already has 37 and is setting his sights on 50.

Ipswich Queensland Times

