Norths are in rebuilding mode after a number of major changes from last year's grand final side.
Norths building next footy dynasty

David Lems
by
22nd Mar 2019 2:00 PM
BEING a proud Norths clubman and premiership-winning footballer, Josh Roberts is the first to admit this year's A-Grade side is a work in progress.

However, the multi-talented Ipswich sportsman has faith that this year's new-look Tigers combination will learn and get better every game.

"It's a pretty young side,'' Roberts said, taking on the coaching role this season.

"We've only had probably three or four guys that have played regular A-Grade for the last two years so it's a big learning curve.''

That was highlighted in last Saturday night's 48-0 defeat at the hands of Rugby League Ipswich competition heavyweights Brothers.

But far from being upset, Roberts knew Brothers would set the standard, especially coming off a round one bye.

"Playing Brothers, we knew what to expect,'' he said.

"They were going to be fast, fit and ready to go and that's what they were.''

Roberts said his team, a vastly different combination to the one that made last year's grand final, benefited from seeing what was needed to improve this season.

"They are all young guys that have just come through the juniors at Norths,'' the coach said.

"That's what we're looking to do at Norths - rebuild and get that core of young guys together and they can stay involved for a long time.''

Norths continue their early season rebuild against the Redbank Plains Bears at Keith Sternberg Oval on Sunday.

"I think we've got a pretty young talented side there so hopefully eventually we can string a few wins together,'' Roberts said.

Anava Fesolai and Ritchie Lowe are captaining the Tigers this season.

The Bears are coming off their first win of the new season, having held out West End 26-18 last Saturday night.

"I believe they are a pretty similar side (to last year's Eastern Cobras),'' Roberts said.

"They were only a young side last year so they had a full year in A-Grade and they will be improved a lot.''

Sunday's game is at 3pm.

