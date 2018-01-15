Bullies tell country teen: 'It should've been you, not Dolly'

WARNING: Confronting content

JUST days after 14-year-old Dolly Everett's suicide rocked the nation, the father of another teenage girl from the Northern Territory says his daughter has been bullied and harassed by an anonymous Snapchat user.

Russell Simpson, who said he knew Dolly and her family, said 15-year-old Katelyn had been bullied relentlessly via Snapchat for years.

Katelyn Simpson is a family friend of Dolly Everett's and has been bullied for years. Dolly Everett's funeral

He posted a photo on Facebook of one of the horrible messages he said Katelyn regularly receives.

"Why don't you just go cut your wrist until you bleed out," the message said.

"You'll do everyone a favour. Go do what dolly did it should've been you not her".

One of the many abusive messages sent to Katelyn Simpson via an anonymous Snapchat account. Picture: Russell Simpson

Mr Simpson said his daughter hadn't told her parents about the offensive messages and was made aware of the bullying by another parent.

"Just had a phone call from a very concerned mother because her daughter is so upset and emotionally distressed because she read the following and this was sent to Katelyn," Mr Simpson wrote on Facebook.

"After (the mother) calmed and explained the following issues that we have been having, the mother like us is totally bewildered.

"To all the people that think we go on and on about cyber bulling here is your example to what Katelyn has put up with over the years.

"It doesn't worry her anymore but now it has become to the point where OK here I come and look out."

Katelyn Simpson has been bullied via an anonymous Snapchat account. Picture: Russell Simpson

He said the family was on a mission to track down the bully and have narrowed down the possible suspects to five people.

"Let us track this little vermin down," he wrote.

"We know it has to be someone Katelyn knows as you must have her phone number to connect to her account. If by any chance ... you get to read this, keep looking over your shoulder."

Mr Simpson said Katelyn has reported the messages to Snapchat.

Picture: Russell Simpson

The incident comes just days after hundreds of supporters bid farewell to Dolly Everett at her funeral service on Friday.

Hundreds of supporters gathered at the Casuarina Street Public School in Katherine and wore her favourite colour, blue.

Dolly's father Tick Everett encouraged parents to check in with their children and for young people to "be kind and do it for Dolly".

"To all the parents - please check your children, talk to them, talk to them about their relationships, talk to them about their bullying, whichever way it might be happening," Mr Everett said.

The family has established a foundation, Dolly's Dream, to prevent bullying and youth suicide, with Mr Everett saying he would "fly to every school if I could".

Amy ‘Dolly’ Everett modelled or Akubra hats when she was a little girl.

"Through this trust we hope to raise awareness around bullying, anxiety, depression, and obviously youth suicide," he said.

"It won't bring our Dolly back but it may just prevent the loss of another young life.

"It should not have taken the loss of a young life to drive this change but this is where our journey will start."

Dolly took her own life after being bullied at school.

Mr Everett said his daughter simply "saw the good in the world and the good in everybody she met", Mr Everett said.

However schools and people at all levels, including politicians, need to start talking about bullying and suicide.

Mr Everett said schools are clearly not doing enough to counter bullying and the campaign to stamp it out must start in the playground.

He said he would start visiting schools as soon as they return for the new year.

"We've got to talk about it, we've got to educate the little kids, we've got to educate the teachers, everyone is somebody's daughter or somebody's son, no one deserves to lose it," he said.

To donate to Dolly's Dream visit gofundme.com/dollys-dream-foundation

If you or anyone you know is seeking support, call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or visit lifeline.org.au

Suicide Call Back Service 1300 659 467.

Kids Helpline 1800 55 1800 (for young people aged 5 to 25).