Northerlies bring warm change

AFTER another brief run of cold starts, Ipswich is aiming for a relatively warm and sunny winter weekend.

It was a picture perfect winter's day yesterday, with the mercury climbing to comfortable 24C despite a cool start at 1.9C in Amberley.

Winds are predicted to turn northerly today, which will bring warmer temperatures.

The city is looking at a minimum of 7C tomorrow morning, with a maximum of 28C on the forecast - almost 6C above the August average for Amberley weather station.

Sunday will have a similar temperature range - albeit with slightly more cloud cover - while Monday is shaping up as being even warmer, with a predicted range of 11-29C.

Those northerly winds will begin to turn again on Tuesday, with the return of south-westerlies likely to result in temperatures dropping a bit closer to the average.

There is almost no chance of rain for the next week.