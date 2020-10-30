Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Politics

North Queensland MP serves up defamation suit

Caitlan Charles
by and Caitlan Charles
30th Oct 2020 7:20 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A controversial North Queensland MP has served a long-term rival with a defamation suit on the eve of the state election.

Jason Costigan's legal team officially served Labor's Burdekin candidate Mike Brunker for comments he made as a Whitsunday councillor after Mr Costigan was ousted from the Liberal National Party.

The NQ First leader was unceremoniously booted from the LNP after allegations of sexual harassment were made against him.

A complaint was made alleging that Mr Costigan behaved inappropriately while on a remote farm with a young woman. He vehemently denied the claims, and sued for defamation.

In February 2019, Whitsunday Regional Council voted unanimously to "clarify" with Education Minister Grace Grace if Mr Costigan would be able to attend any schools following the allegations.

"Council resolves to write to the Education Minister to clarify if the independent Member for Whitsunday Jason Costigan will be allowed to attend schools in his electorate and if so what protocols or procedure are going to be implemented to protect students, teachers and principals who might not want him to attend," the motion said.

The complaint against Mr Costigan, which was sent to the LNP executive, has since been withdrawn and an apology issued.

 

Mike Brunker.
Mike Brunker.

Mr Brunker was served about 4pm yesterday, taking the proceedings against the Labor candidate to the next stage. The paperwork was originally filed in April this year.

Mr Brunker confirmed he had been served and said Whitsunday Regional Council lawyers would be dealing with the case. The claim states that during an interview with The Australian, Mr Brunker allegedly said if Mr Costigan was present at a school, the council wanted to make sure "he can be required to leave".

Mr Costigan has claimed the comments Mr Brunker made during the meeting and later to media outlets, carried the false and defamatory meaning that he was a threat to schoolchildren.

The pair have had an ongoing feud that began before Mr Costigan was elected as Whitsunday MP.

In January, Mr Costigan sued one of the women who made allegations against him, Heather McKeown, in the Brisbane District Court for $350,000, claiming her complaint to the LNP and a number of posts she allegedly made on Facebook left him embarrassed and distressed. Her complaint has since been withdrawn.

Originally published as North Queensland MP serves up defamation suit

More Stories

how to vote jason costigan labor lnp mike brunker politics queensland election 2020 voting voting booths

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Construction to start on major Lockyer regional playground

        Premium Content Construction to start on major Lockyer regional playground

        Lifestyle Construction on the Lockyer Valley’s largest regional playground is set to start. Here’s what to expect:

        FULL LIST: Where you can vote in Ipswich

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Where you can vote in Ipswich

        Politics Election day is already upon us. Here’s every location you can vote in Ipswich and...

        Wild weather for election day

        Premium Content Wild weather for election day

        News Severe storms are forecast for the weekend FIND OUT WHERE

        Everton’s expertise to lift Ipswich club to new level

        Premium Content Everton’s expertise to lift Ipswich club to new level

        Soccer Historic partnership helps Western Pride offer opportunities not seen before in our...