Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A firearm and ammunition seized by police in Richmond
A firearm and ammunition seized by police in Richmond
Crime

North Queensland man charged after alleged shooting

20th May 2020 1:46 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Police have charged a North Queensland man after a gun was allegedly fired into a unit yesterday morning.

Emergency services were called to a property in Fouth Avenue, Mount Isa, after reports of a disturbance outside the address

When police arrived residents them the man had fled the address in a vehicle.

Police executed a search warrant on a Richmond motel as a result of information received where the man was located.

It will be alleged officers found a revolver style handgun and ammunition inside.

A 35-year-old Townview man will appear in Townsville Magistrates Court today charged with threatening violence - discharge firearms.

If you have information for police contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24 hour a day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24 hours a day.

 

Originally published as North Queensland man charged after alleged shooting

More Stories

crime guns queensland crime shooting

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        One new COVID-19 case confirmed in heated press conference

        One new COVID-19 case confirmed in heated press conference

        News Annastacia Palaszczuk had a heated press conference that saw the Premier take on journalists over her border stance.

        Woman hunts for answers after finding clue in old photograph

        premium_icon Woman hunts for answers after finding clue in old photograph

        Offbeat Can you help Tracy find information about her family?

        Driver's quick thinking saved Hwy walker from death: Cops

        premium_icon Driver's quick thinking saved Hwy walker from death: Cops

        News A driver has done an 'exceptional job' avoiding a highway pedestrian

        MasterChef contestant responds to sexual assault allegations

        premium_icon MasterChef contestant responds to sexual assault allegations

        TV REVEALED: Ben Ungermann charged over a sexual assault in Melbourne