North Ipswich woman, 77, charged over bodily harm

A NORTH IPSWICH woman in her 70s has been charged after a man's eye was injured yesterday afternoon.

Police charged the 77-year-old with one count of assault occasioning bodily harm following an incident in the front yard of a Simmons Rd, North Ipswich home at 4pm.

It will be further alleged two men became involved in a physical altercation which resulted in a 77-year-old woman intervening by striking a 53-year-old man in the head with a set of keys before making contact with the man's right eye.

He was transported to the Princess Alexandra Hospital to receive treatment to his eye.

She is due to appear at the Ipswich Magistrates Court on October 6.