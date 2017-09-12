32°
News

North Ipswich woman, 77, charged over bodily harm

Emma Clarke
by

A NORTH IPSWICH woman in her 70s has been charged after a man's eye was injured yesterday afternoon.

Police charged the 77-year-old with one count of assault occasioning bodily harm following an incident in the front yard of a Simmons Rd, North Ipswich home at 4pm.

It will be further alleged two men became involved in a physical altercation which resulted in a 77-year-old woman intervening by striking a 53-year-old man in the head with a set of keys before making contact with the man's right eye.

He was transported to the Princess Alexandra Hospital to receive treatment to his eye.

She is due to appear at the Ipswich Magistrates Court on October 6.

Topics:  ipswich ipswich court ipswich crime

Ipswich Queensland Times
Grants to celebrate the fun of the Commonwealth Games

Grants to celebrate the fun of the Commonwealth Games

Scenic Rim Mayor Greg Christensen has announced council will provide grants so groups can organise events and activities to coincide with the games

The sledge that riled Goodna coach ahead of decider

MOTIVATOR: Goodna coach Laurie Campbell was fired up to beat Fassifern.

"You don't say that about people at Goodna."

WARNING: Dangerous snakes on the move across Ipswich

GOTCHA: Ipswich Snake Catchers 24/7 owner Brandon Wilkinson was called to Ipswich homes nine times in two days last week.

VIDEO: City’s catchers urging caution

Ipswich real estate agent to run for state seat

INDEPENDENT VOICE: Camira resident and high profile real estate principal, Steve Hodgson announced he will stand as an independent candidate for the newly formed state seat of Jordan at the next Queensland state election.

A Springfield man has declared he will run for state seat of Jordan

Local Partners