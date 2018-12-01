Menu
Robert Khann.
North Ipswich man missing

1st Dec 2018 4:48 PM

Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate a 69-year-old man reported missing from North Ipswich since this morning.

Robert Khann (pictured) was last seen on Pine Street in North Ipswich at around 8:30am and has not been seen since.

Police hold concerns for Robert's welfare as he has a medical condition and may become confused.

Officers are requesting people in the North Ipswich to check their properties and yards as Robert may be seeking shelter during the heat.

Robert is described as Caucasian in appearance with short grey hair and a grey beard.

He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, with grey shorts and black shoes.

Anyone who sees Robert or has information about his location is urged to contact police.

 

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1802250531

