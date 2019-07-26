Menu
A North Bundaberg house has been destroyed by fire.
Bundaberg home engulfed by flames

Carolyn Booth
Crystal Jones
by and
26th Jul 2019 10:56 PM | Updated: 27th Jul 2019 6:05 AM
A NORTH Bundaberg house has been destroyed by fire after flames tore through the Mt Perry Rd property on Friday night.

Fire crews were still on scene dousing the flames late last night, with the fire reported to emergency services about 8.40pm.

A police spokeswoman confirmed no one was believed to be inside when the fire was reported to emergency services and no one is understood to be injured.

Ambulance, fire crews and police as well as Ergon Energy remained on scene at the corner of Mt Perry Rd and One Mile Rd.

Police will treat the blaze as suspicious until proven otherwise.

