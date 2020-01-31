Norman Street Bridge one step closer to fruition

Ipswich City Council has recommended the final detailed business case for the Norman Street Bridge proceed.

THE NORMAN Street Bridge, which is seen as a key piece of infrastructure for the economic and civic success of the Ipswich city centre, is one step closer to fruition.

The Ipswich City Council endorsed the strategic and preliminary business cases for the project and recommended the final detailed business case go ahead.

A report presented to the council calculated congestion and road safety in the city centre was costing the community about $34 million a year.

The new crossing is identified as a 'catalytic project' in the Ipswich Regional Centre Strategy to relieve traffic congestion and revitalise the CBD.

The council's general manager of infrastructure and environment Charlie Dill said the council planned to deliver the project in partnership with the State and Federal Governments.

The indicative cost of the Norman Street Bridge option is about $372 million, although it is estimated by the council there will be a return of two dollars for every dollar invested.

"(This is) similar to other funding arrangements used for the deliver of major infrastructure with Brisbane City, Gold Coast City and Moreton Bay Regional Councils," Mr Dill said.

Funding assistance would also be required to start the detailed business case.

Interim administrator Steve Greenwood said the council is calling on state and federal politicians to support Ipswich with this major project.

Mr Dill said the council worked closely with the Department of Transport and Main Roads during the development of the strategic and preliminary cases.

The studies found the Norman Street Bridge project would deliver benefits that include enabling through-traffic to bypass the core of the city centre and free-up existing road capacities to facilitate public transport, walking and cycling access to the CBD.

It could also increase the capacity and resilience of the transport network to handle major flood events.