Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Norman St bridge funding push delayed by business cases

An artists impression of the proposed Norman Street Bridge. Photo: Contributed
An artists impression of the proposed Norman Street Bridge. Photo: Contributed Contributed
Hayden Johnson
by

FRUSTRATED Ipswich councillors could wait up to 18 months until government funding for the Norman Street Bridge is secured.

Despite decades of discussions and support for the congestion-busting project, the Ipswich City Council has been forced to prepare three business cases and identify the bridge's viability.

The council has been advised to follow the State Government's Project Assurance Framework in the development of the business case to ensure a rigorous process to gain full support from the Government.

The first, a strategic business case identifying the need for the project, has been finished.

A preliminary case, which will identify the scope of the bridge project, is due to be finalised early next financial year.

But a final, detailed business case, could take between 12 and 18 months before it is finished - meaning a formal application for funding could be more than one year away.

Councillor Sheila Ireland questioned: "How long have we been working on this (bridge project)?"

"Forty-five years," Councillor David Martin responded.

At the Infrastructure and Emergency Management Committee meeting yesterday , councillors were told the project could be accelerated with a commitment from state or federal ministers.

The meeting heard Queensland's Main Roads Minister, Mark Bailey, was supportive of the project.

It is estimated the cost of the bridge will be about $250million.

The council previously identified the need for the river crossing before 2020.

Mayor Andrew Antoniolli understood the "time-consuming process" was causing frustration.

"We don't want to be waiting 10 to 12 years to see this done," he said.

"The year 2022 is just around the corner."

Infrastructure Committee chairwoman Cheryl Bromage said the problems needing to be addressed were congestion in the city centre that was restricting revitalisation and economic development and the lack of capacity on the David Trumpy Bridge, among others.

Topics:  andrew antoniolli cheryl bromage ipswich city council norman street bridge sheila ireland

Ipswich Queensland Times
New president brings vast railways experience to role

New president brings vast railways experience to role

With 49 years experience in the Railways, Ipswich Hockey's volunteer of the year is ready to tackle what lies ahead.

'SUPER DUMP': Waste giant pitches new Ipswich project

Rubbish pile at BMI site in the Swanbank Recycle Park.

New 'super dump' planned for Ipswich

REVEALED: Ipswich classrooms hotter than rest of SEQ

Women dying from the heat standing in front of the air conditioner.

Ipswich not in 'Cooler Schools Zone'

Springfield gets visit from Lions amidst stadium talk

Brisbane Lions AFL players visited students at Woodcrest State College Springfield. Vice-captain Dayne Zorko with Tia Goebel.

Players give back while getting a feel for the area

Local Partners