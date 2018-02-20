Norman St bridge funding push delayed by business cases

An artists impression of the proposed Norman Street Bridge. Photo: Contributed

FRUSTRATED Ipswich councillors could wait up to 18 months until government funding for the Norman Street Bridge is secured.

Despite decades of discussions and support for the congestion-busting project, the Ipswich City Council has been forced to prepare three business cases and identify the bridge's viability.

The council has been advised to follow the State Government's Project Assurance Framework in the development of the business case to ensure a rigorous process to gain full support from the Government.

The first, a strategic business case identifying the need for the project, has been finished.

A preliminary case, which will identify the scope of the bridge project, is due to be finalised early next financial year.

But a final, detailed business case, could take between 12 and 18 months before it is finished - meaning a formal application for funding could be more than one year away.

Councillor Sheila Ireland questioned: "How long have we been working on this (bridge project)?"

"Forty-five years," Councillor David Martin responded.

At the Infrastructure and Emergency Management Committee meeting yesterday , councillors were told the project could be accelerated with a commitment from state or federal ministers.

The meeting heard Queensland's Main Roads Minister, Mark Bailey, was supportive of the project.

It is estimated the cost of the bridge will be about $250million.

The council previously identified the need for the river crossing before 2020.

Mayor Andrew Antoniolli understood the "time-consuming process" was causing frustration.

"We don't want to be waiting 10 to 12 years to see this done," he said.

"The year 2022 is just around the corner."

Infrastructure Committee chairwoman Cheryl Bromage said the problems needing to be addressed were congestion in the city centre that was restricting revitalisation and economic development and the lack of capacity on the David Trumpy Bridge, among others.