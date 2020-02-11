Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
STAY AWAY: An Adare man was told to “stay away” from the meth when he appeared in Gatton Magistrates Court on a count of drug driving.
STAY AWAY: An Adare man was told to “stay away” from the meth when he appeared in Gatton Magistrates Court on a count of drug driving.
News

‘Normal, hardworking bloke’ drove after taking meth

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
11th Feb 2020 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GETTING up before the crack of dawn was not enough to let one “normal, hardworking bloke” slide under the radar.

At 5am on December 9, Matthew Carlo, 35, was pulled over while driving on Grantham Scrub Road, Grantham, for a drug test.

The test showed he had traces of meth in his system – landing Carlo in Gatton Magistrates Court.

He pleaded guilty to drug driving but told Magistrate Kay Ryan he was as a “normal, hardworking bloke” and said he had made “bad judgement”.

Carlo’s history showed it had been 10 years since he had last committed any offences – and that it was one of drink driving.

Ms Ryan told Carlo he would get himself into trouble if he developed a meth habit.

“Stay away from the meth,” Ms Ryan said.

“You have nothing like it on your history except for a drink drive back in 2010 – you have no drug driving at all.”

Carlo was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for a month.

A conviction was not recorded.

court crimes drug driving
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Footpaths connecting uni, surrounding towns on top of agenda

        premium_icon Footpaths connecting uni, surrounding towns on top of agenda

        News AFTER launching the Shop Local gift cards, this Lockyer election candidate is looking at bigger goals for the community.

        • 11th Feb 2020 2:00 PM
        Ipswich hairdresser caught in a volcanic storm

        premium_icon Ipswich hairdresser caught in a volcanic storm

        News Ipswich hairdresser caught in volcanic storm

        Business idea blossoms from artisan markets to shopfront

        premium_icon Business idea blossoms from artisan markets to shopfront

        News Three friends each with their own craft skills open a new shop full of handmade...

        How drug dealers are infiltrating your kids' smartphones

        premium_icon How drug dealers are infiltrating your kids' smartphones

        Crime Messenger, Snapchat and Instagram being used to target kids