Norma Goss has died, aged 90

SHE was a small and poorly-educated woman of Irish heritage who worked hard all her life and had six kids, one of whom grew up to become the Premier of Queensland.

Norma Josephine Goss passed away last weekend in Brisbane at the ripe old age of 90, still living at home, still driving her car, still socialising with friends and still in full control of her mental faculties.

Her son, Wayne Goss, won the state's top job in 1989 after Labor had spent 32 years in the political wilderness, much of it chafing under Joh's corrupt and iron-fisted rule.

He died in 2014.

Born in Melbourne in 1929, Norma was one of three kids whose parents both died early on and she only attended school through Grade 7.

Former Queensland premier Wayne Goss died in 2014.

After settling down in Inala with her hubby, Allan, the couple ran a general store which included a barber shop out back.

They later started a local newspaper and delicatessen.

The pair were old school, the kind of people who knew the names of their customers and were pillars of their community.

Ironically, despite her lack of higher education, Norma was a passionate advocate of learning and we hear robust political debate around the dinner table was a hallmark of the family home.

A private celebration of her life will be held at 3pm on October 4 at the West Chapel of Mt Thompson Memorial Park in Holland Park.