132km/h with a newborn in the back seat

A P-plater is without a car and a licence after he was allegedly nabbed driving 70km/h above the speed limit during a police road blitz across Melbourne during the long weekend.

Police suspended the teen's licence and impounded his car after he was allegedly caught doing 150km/h in an 80km/h zone.

A 21-year-old Norlane mum also found herself on the wrong side of the law after she was allegedly clocked doing 132km/h while her newborn was strapped in the back seat.

Geelong Highway Patrol Acting Sergeant Jamie Davidson said police were appalled during the crackdown by the number of young and inexperienced drivers caught doing dangerous speeds or driving impaired.

The young Norlane mum, who was travelling along the Prince Highway at Winchelsea, will appear at Geelong Magistrates' Court.

Geelong police also caught five drug-drivers and one drink-driver, including a 40-year-old Norlane man was who also allegedly unlicensed.

Across the Western Region 14 drink and drug drivers were pulled over, Sgt Davidson said.

He said the majority of those drivers had returned positive results to preliminary saliva tests - with most ­drivers affected by ice.

From Friday to Sunday the region's police detected 176 ­offences driving offences.

Police are pleading for drivers to adhere to road rules and conditions after a horror six months on the roads.

Victoria's road toll is 60 per cent higher compared to the same time last year and more people have died on roads in the Geelong region in 2019 than throughout 2018.

Sgt Davidson said police were pleased no major collisions had occurred over the long weekend - but urged drivers to remain vigilant at all times when behind the wheel.

Drivers are also reminded to slow down to 40km/h when passing a parked emergency vehicles with active lights and sirens.

Motorists are reminded to abide by speed limits, take regular breaks to avoid fatigue, always wear a seatbelt and ­ensure they do not have drugs in their system and do not have a blood-alcohol content higher than 0.05.